ARIES (March 21-April 19): Having some fun by playing innocent pranks may be just what's needed to bring people together. There may be some serious subjects and duties to handle, but when everyone cooperates, they will be less tiresome to deal with.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get in harmony with the season. Plant seeds for interesting new beginnings at work and/or at home. Buy some flowers or plant some in your garden. Think about gearing up for new moves toward your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You might be ambitious, but you are probably sensitive and impressionable, too. If you are considerate of someone's feelings, you may avoid a misunderstanding. Look for the common ground where you and someone else may meet.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Your day might not be ideal, but it will be better when you show kindness to others. Someone in your family might be extravagant or exaggerate their needs. It might be up to you to discuss the best solutions and remedy the situation.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): An inspirational book, song or person can change your viewpoint and make you spend time envisioning new possibilities. It's good to reach for the stars, but a loved one might make you realize that you need to handle responsibilities, too.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Perfect manners never go out of fashion. They set the stage for intimacy that may spark greater understanding. Trying something unique or different can boost your morale and bring you closer to someone whose opinion matters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Live up to the golden rule. Treat others with the consideration and thoughtfulness you would like to be shown. Hold the door open for someone struggling with packages, or courteously yield a place to a driver in a stream of traffic.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Less is more. It isn't necessary to spend a lot to impress others with your generosity and good taste. You might be immersed in grand schemes, and you've learned important concepts that you hope to share with others.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Haste makes waste. You might have an urge to spend lavishly, but a more balanced approach to spending might win out once you've thought it over. If you take your time, you can map a course that you won't regret.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Using brainpower does not cost you anything. You can have extra time for fun if you work smarter. Displaying a positive attitude has a great impact on others. Your passionate belief in justice for all can spark someone's imagination.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tie down all the loose ends. A loved one might be overly optimistic or naive when discussing items of mutual interest. You might see things in black and white while a partner imagines the entire rainbow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Instruments in an orchestra make the best-sounding music when they are in tune and everyone uses the same score. Your thoughts are easily synchronized with those of others today, making it a good time to discuss relationship issues.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You might be surrounded by friends and loved ones who will open your eyes to a more materially and spiritually satisfying lifestyle as the next three to four weeks unfold. In May and June, a vacation or another inspiring experience might fire you up with new ideas that make you dream of bigger and better things. You may be more creative and imaginative than usual but could waste time on unrealistic schemes and impractical people in late July. In September and October, your popularity rises to a peak, making it a very good time to meet new people, interview for new positions or make major changes that will have a lasting, positive impact on your reputation and standard of living. Delve into creative modes of expression in January and February, when your imagination is at a high point.