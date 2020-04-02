We put together a list of apps that will cure your boredom, anxiety, loneliness and procrastination while social distancing.

So, the spread of the coronavirus has brought out the worst in us – anxiety, boredom, loneliness and procrastination.

Luckily, if you have a smart phone, there is an app for that. We put together a list of apps for every occasion you might run into while social distancing.

Apps for students

With schools closing their doors and opting for remote learning, students need more help than ever to stay focused on their education.

Try:

Quizlet or StudyBlue

These flash card apps are a useful tool for studying that incorporate flash cards and practice tests sans all the writing. The best part is sometimes you can find flashcard sets made by other users for the same classes you’re in.

The Homework app

This calendar app helps students manage their homework assignments, tests and overall curriculum schedule.

Vocabulary Builder by Magoosh

Whether you’re still learning how to read, preparing for a standardized test or simply trying to expand your vocabulary, this app can teach you a few new words.

For those with anxiety

The spread of the coronavirus has left the world with a lot of uncertainty, triggering anxiety in those who already have it and those who don’t. Meditation is shown to help reduce anxiety, making meditation apps extra useful in a crisis.

Try:

Zen: Meditation & Sleep

This app claims it can relieve anxiety, reduce stress and overcome insomnia. So, if the coronavirus keeps you up at night, let this app give you some much needed rest.

Ten Percent Happier Meditation

This app not only has a library of more than 500 guided meditations on various topics, but also “bite-size stories, wisdom and inspiration,” according to the app description. It’s ideal for people who want meditations specifically designed for their lifestyle.

Calm

This meditation and breathing app incorporates soundscapes and music for a more immersive experience. If you have trouble shutting out your surroundings, this one is the way to go.

For those struggling with mental health

Maybe it’s anxiety, depression or grief – whatever it is, you know it requires outside help from a professional. Luckily, there are apps that can connect you with mental health experts.

Try:

BetterHelp – Online Counseling

This app provides professional and affordable counseling, according to its description. It allows clients to message their counselor at any time and schedule live sessions.

Talkspace Online Therapy

Talkspace first matches you with a therapist based on your preferences, chat via text, audio or video messages at any time and track your progress. Video sessions are also available.

7 Cups: Anxiety & Stress Chat

While this app doesn’t utilize professional therapists, it does provide trained volunteer listeners that connect with you instantly. It also offers the option to connect with multiple listeners and engage in guided discussions in group chat rooms.

For extroverts

Craving socialization? Here are some apps that adhere to social distancing while still helping you connect with others.

Try:

Kast

With this app, you can watch TV and movies with your long-distance loved ones at the same time.

Rave

Similar to Kast, this app allows you to binge Netflix shows together, watch videos together or listen to music together while texting or talking.

Voxer

If you want to hear your friend’s voice, but can’t always make it to the phone in time or can’t stay on for longer than 10 minutes without your children or roommate’s dog interrupting, try Voxer. It’s a modern day walkie talkie, in which you record and send voice messages. It also incorporates texting, so you can respond while they talk via text or after.

For fitness freaks

With gyms closed and social media influencers posting every at-home workout you can imagine, working out has never seemed so easy to avoid. Instead of ravaging through Instagram for a workout that seems mildly doable, try sticking with one of these apps.

SWEAT: Kayla Itsines Fitness

Kayla Itsines was undoubtedly one of the first fitness influencers to blow up in the app realm, and there’s a reason for that. She has loads of workouts built for different goals, along with nutrition and training education. Plus, she even has post-pregnancy workouts made from her own experience.

(Psst Tone It Up is another highly rated women made fitness app.)

HIIT Workouts and Timer by 7M

HIIT, or high intensity interval training, is already often composed of workouts that don’t require equipment. So, if you’re stuck at home but still want to raise your heart rate, this style of fast-paced circuit training might be the solution.

Nike Run Club

If you’re looking for the illustrious runner’s high, then this app is for you. It uses GPS to track and record your runs, provides coaching and offers motivation. It’s basically the ultimate runners’ sidekick.

For fun

Social distancing isn’t a mandate to make progress toward your goals 24-7. Instead, have a little fun with some of these apps.

Try:

Scrabble

OK, this app is mildly educational, but it’s also a classic word game that exercises your mind and channels your competitive spirit.

Tasty

Buzzfeed’s Tasty app has food videos and recipes for days. If you enjoy cooking, download this app and put on your chef hat.

Burger Shop (one or two)

Try whipping up burgers, fries and shakes in your own restaurant in this fun food-making game.

For kids:

If the kiddos are at home going stir crazy – or you’re going stir crazy around them – put on one of these kid-friendly entertainment apps.

Boomerang – Cartoons & Movies

This isn’t exactly educational, but perfect for children who like to watch cartoons over a bowl of cereal.

PBS KIDS Video

If generic cartoons aren’t your thing, try these PBS kids shows available for live streaming.

Budge World – Kids Games & Fun

This gaming app features tons of familiar characters – think “My Little Pony,” “Barbie,” “Thomas & Friends” and “Strawberry Shortcake.”

