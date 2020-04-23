ARIES (March 21-April 19): If you are energized by the latest ideas, you may be ready to put them into action immediately. You might be too excited to do a little advance planning, so that might disrupt your regularly scheduled activities.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The New Moon in your sign could activate a desire to try something new and exciting. You might want to be the center of attention and could go out of your way to be independent. Impress people with your originality.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your imagination can offer endless hours of fascination. Your sensitivity is enhanced, so your intuition might be right on the mark when you are dealing with people and circumstances outside the norm.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Review and revise, or take a chance and improvise. Your goals might undergo a subtle change when you follow someone's lead. You may become aware of new ideas that empower you to explore other possibilities.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may be restless for a change and in search of excitement. Your family unit might be the source of refreshing ideas and novel undertakings that will break up any monotony. Try not to be careless about spending money.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Perfect communication could spell perfect bliss between you and a romantic partner. Take time to jot down your ideas or to engage in deep meditations, because your insights could be right on the mark.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your timing may be off, but people probably won't mind if you are open, honest and caring. Your special someone will likely enjoy your presence more when you are completely straightforward about your feelings.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your desire for excitement can be contagious. You might be full of surprises and abruptly change the subject, but loved ones appreciate your sincere desire to be entertaining. Don't let logic interfere with emotions.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Remain skeptical of requests for money that don't make sense. Someone might spin a tale designed to take advantage of your generosity. Acting on your creative ideas can be worthwhile with the help of a partner.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Money-saving ideas could require more self-discipline than you care to muster. Family gatherings or events might throw your schedule out of kilter. Remain focused on primary goals and ignore petty distractions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): It might be up to you to make the first move when it comes to a romantic encounter. A loved one might be a bit unpredictable, but with good communication you can clear the air and dispel uncertainty.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Listen to your intuitions, as they might offer added value to a project or plan. Loved ones might surprise you with a gift or an invitation. You may be able to think of ways to make your surroundings more inviting.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your social life may take on a life of its own as the next four to six weeks unfold. You could become a valued member of any group that you join. The best time to take a fun-filled vacation or head off on a romantic getaway could be in early August. Your business sense may be enhanced, making August the best time to make crucial business or financial decisions. Add the two together, and it's a great time to make your dreams a reality. In September, it could be in your best interest to avoid being distracted by get-rich schemes and romantic adventures that could compromise your progress. Sew up all loose ends before mid-December, because you may be under pressure to work hard to achieve your ambitions in January. You may be tempted to slack off, but it would be better to keep your nose to the grindstone and faithfully honor obligations. You could be challenged to perform under stressful conditions, so you may not want to start anything new.