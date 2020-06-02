ARIES (March 21-April 19): Being straightforward and blunt might get the job done, but it won't endear you to those who prefer good manners. New information may force you to make last-minute changes and could put a promise at risk.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Some flirtations are just for fun and shouldn't be taken seriously. Just because a special person is paying attention to someone else doesn't mean you aren't cherished. Don't go on a spending spree.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Your enthusiasm is in top form and keeping up with you could be a challenge. Since you seem to be in a hurry, it might be difficult for someone to relax in your presence. Physical exercise is a good way to let off steam.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Someone could change their mind at the last minute, causing a few awkward moments. You could be the victim of numerous surprises or plagued by interruptions, so be ready to adjust your sails to the winds.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Your people skills pack a punch. That is a good thing, because it's hard to get ahead without dealing with others. People may compete for your affections or money, or you may vie for someone's attention or business.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You might be tempted to mingle with others, but an outing or virtual meeting could cost more than you expected. Mutual misunderstandings could cause unpredictable results, so shelve a major discussion for a few days.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): An unforeseen shift of opinion could cause a change in your plans or daily routines. Your work team could become social friends, or you may become interested in homemade arts and crafts and related groups.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Drive with your fog lights on. You can't see as far ahead as you would like right now, and some signals may be cryptic or too good to be true. If you wait until a period of confusion clears up, you might find the facts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Loved ones could be so busy that all you do is go along for the ride. An apology might go a long way toward healing a breech, even if it might remind someone of a past situation that was already forgotten.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Any impulsive words or sudden changes may throw a wrench into your plans, but you might find that there's a silver lining. Use your imagination and you can take advantage of a disruptive ongoing situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Wait until there's time for a more thorough investigation before you take gossip as gospel. Don't be tempted to splurge on something new unless you're sure there is room in the budget for it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You might set a pace that others find stimulating but challenging to maintain. There may be occasions when your warmth and eagerness to be friendly are mistaken for a romantic overture or aggressive behavior.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may be prompted to make your financial security, career and status a top priority as the next four to five weeks unfold. You should possess the drive and energy to work relentlessly to achieve your goals, but you risk ignoring loved ones in your quest for a top position. A romantic escape, vacation or just a staycation could brighten your life and put things into perspective in July, just when you are at a key point in achieving some goals. Your judgment may be better than usual in late July and early August, making that a good time to review finances, your career and your plans to make lifestyle improvements. Late October and early November may offer opportunities to upgrade your social network and make business decisions that will lead to greater prosperity and comfort.