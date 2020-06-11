Starting June 8, the Destin Library implemented the following updates in services:

Hours: Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesday: 1-5 p.m. and Saturday: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Building occupancy will be limited to 70 patrons.

In-person library events remain suspended until further notice. Online Summer Reading Program activities for children are available through our Beanstack reading tracker platform at cityofdestin.beanstack.org.

Meeting rooms and study rooms will be open with limited occupancy.

Computer lab will be open by appointment only. Please call to schedule an appointment.

Patron hold limits will return to 15 items per account.

Overdue fines will resume as normal.

Library accounts must be in good standing to access our Overdrive/Libby and RBDigital ebook platforms.

Curbside pickup will continue to be available upon request. Call to schedule your pickup.

Call 850-837-8572 or email library@cityofdestin.com if you have any questions about these changes.