DESTIN –The Destin City Council voted last week and approved staff to allow for full competition between child and adult fall sports teams from the same local geographic area with adherence to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) guiding principles for youth sports.

In accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest Executive Orders (EO) concerning COVID-19, recreation staff are actively planning for the re-establishment of city programs and re-opening of fields to limited rentals under guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the National Parks and Recreation Association for the benefit of our residents, businesses and guests.

The following facilities will open with limited organized programs:

Destin Community Center: Morning Kid Camps and Specialty Camps will open June 15

Morgan Sports Center: Walking Track, Multi-Use Field, and Gated Fields

Buck Destin: Basketball and Tennis Courts

Dalton Threadgill Little League Park and Facilities

Buck Destin Senior Center: Senior Cards, Bingo and Stretch Classes

The following city-operated parks are open to the public:

Children’s Park at Morgan Sports Center

Clement Taylor Park Playground on Calhoun

Buck Destin Playground on Legion Drive

Destin Sports Complex Playground (633 Kelly Street)

Kell-Aire Nature Walk Playground on Kell-Aire Drive

The Destin Community Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.