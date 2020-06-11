DESTIN –The Destin City Council voted last week and approved staff to allow for full competition between child and adult fall sports teams from the same local geographic area with adherence to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) guiding principles for youth sports.
In accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest Executive Orders (EO) concerning COVID-19, recreation staff are actively planning for the re-establishment of city programs and re-opening of fields to limited rentals under guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the National Parks and Recreation Association for the benefit of our residents, businesses and guests.
The following facilities will open with limited organized programs:
Destin Community Center: Morning Kid Camps and Specialty Camps will open June 15
Morgan Sports Center: Walking Track, Multi-Use Field, and Gated Fields
Buck Destin: Basketball and Tennis Courts
Dalton Threadgill Little League Park and Facilities
Buck Destin Senior Center: Senior Cards, Bingo and Stretch Classes
The following city-operated parks are open to the public:
Children’s Park at Morgan Sports Center
Clement Taylor Park Playground on Calhoun
Buck Destin Playground on Legion Drive
Destin Sports Complex Playground (633 Kelly Street)
Kell-Aire Nature Walk Playground on Kell-Aire Drive
The Destin Community Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.