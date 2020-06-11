special to Gannett Florida

Thursday

Jun 11, 2020 at 4:40 PM


DESTIN –The Destin City Council voted last week and approved staff to allow for full competition between child and adult fall sports teams from the same local geographic area with adherence to the Center of Disease Control (CDC) guiding principles for youth sports.


In accordance with Governor Ron DeSantis’s latest Executive Orders (EO) concerning COVID-19, recreation staff are actively planning for the re-establishment of city programs and re-opening of fields to limited rentals under guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and the National Parks and Recreation Association for the benefit of our residents, businesses and guests.


The following facilities will open with limited organized programs:


Destin Community Center: Morning Kid Camps and Specialty Camps will open June 15


Morgan Sports Center: Walking Track, Multi-Use Field, and Gated Fields


Buck Destin: Basketball and Tennis Courts


Dalton Threadgill Little League Park and Facilities


Buck Destin Senior Center: Senior Cards, Bingo and Stretch Classes


The following city-operated parks are open to the public:


Children’s Park at Morgan Sports Center


Clement Taylor Park Playground on Calhoun


Buck Destin Playground on Legion Drive


Destin Sports Complex Playground (633 Kelly Street)


Kell-Aire Nature Walk Playground on Kell-Aire Drive


The Destin Community Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday thru Friday and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.