Hampstead Stage brings the virtual stage to you this summer. This performance of “Alice in Wonderland” combines elements from both “Alice in Wonderland” and “Through the Looking Glass.” On June 19 and 20, follow the link at www.cityofdestin.com/library or inside the Alice in Wonderland Activity Badge in the Destin Library’s Beanstack App and enter the passcode provided. Don’t have Beanstack yet? Download the app on your mobile device or go to www.cityofdestin.beanstack.org to create an account. It’s free and fun.

If you have any questions, call the library at 850-837-8572.