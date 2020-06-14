The scholarship is dedicated to the memory and life achievements of long time civic leader Jerry Melvin, who served the area as a state representative for 18 years.

The Republican Club of Okaloosa County recently recognized Micah T. Wyn as the recipient of the first Jerry G. Melvin memorial college scholarship. Presentation of the scholarship was made by club President Marvin Brigman at the Rocky Bayou School Awards Day.

The scholarship is dedicated to the memory and life achievements of long time civic leader Jerry Melvin, who served the area as a state representative for 18 years. Melvin was also past director of the Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce and was an active member in Kiwanis. He was a man of immense talent and commitment to the community, tirelessly working for charitable causes through numerous organizations.

Wyn is a graduating senior from Rocky Bayou Christian School. He will attend Cedarville University in Cedarville, Ohio, in the fall where he hopes to major in homeland security or international relations. The other two finalist for the scholarship were John Sura from Choctaw High School and Teresa La Nasa of Fort Walton Beach High School.