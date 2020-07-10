Q: The ditch in front of my house is weedy and ugly. I would like to plant some kind of ground cover on the ditch. What plant do you recommend?

A: There are many types of ground cover that would work on a ditch, but some of them grow best in shade and others grow best in sun. You do not say if the ditch is in sun or shade. Therefore, I recommend liriope (monkey grass). Monkey grass is a tough plant that will survive in almost any situation. In addition, the plant requires very little upkeep. Generally, we trim our monkey grass in late winter and that is all the upkeep that the plants receive. Once monkey grass is established, the plant survives with whatever water nature supplies.

Q: I am working on my landscape and would like to add a few plants to my front yard, but I do not want plants that require a great deal of attention. I would like to plant a couple of roses. Can you recommend a type of rose that does not require a great deal of attention?

A: Knockout roses are the most easy care roses that are available. Once they are established, they are fairly disease resistant and require less care than other roses. I prune my roses in late winter and other than watering them on occasion, the plants require very little attention.

Q: I would like to plant a couple of shade trees in my yard. Is it too late in the year to plant trees?

A: Trees with a large root ball may be planted at almost any time of year, but they require a great deal of water to survive when planted during the summer in this area. The root system must not be allowed to dry out or the trees may not survive. I would suggest that you wait until fall to plant any trees. That way, the tree will have the entire winter to become established before the heat and drought of summer arrives. Whenever trees are planted, the root systems must be watered regularly until the trees are well established.

