ARIES (March 21-April 19): You might need to think on your feet. Situations can change quickly, and people may react in unanticipated ways. Be prepared to explain your reasoning and provide all the relevant facts and figures if needed.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Get the best of both worlds. You can easily be captivated by an item that may be too good to be true, but your practical side demands that you exercise good judgment. Negotiate a good deal at work or with a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Win more by being pleasant rather than businesslike. Venus has been in your sign for quite a long time, and today it is accentuated, so you may be more aware of appearances and more willing to compromise to get things done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): The best approach now is to work together and cooperate. Though you may wish to exert your will over others for the good of everyone concerned, someone may convince you to pay attention to their ideas.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Remain flexible to stay on good terms with partners. Remind yourself to employ different tactics when you handle your job than when addressing the needs of your family. Accepting an opportunity may require extra duties.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Talk to a close friend or partner before you make a purchase. Their common sense and clever insights can save you some money or steer you toward something just as attractive. Use your imagination and creativity.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Your attractive qualities are magnified, so it’s easier to make a favorable impression on others. This can help you get ahead on the job or facilitate a business transaction. Love relationships may need more stability.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The stack of assignments may not be as high as it seems. Tackle your work or hobbies with enthusiasm even if you aren’t really in the mood. Your loved ones are likely to cut you slack as long as you’re doing your part.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your passion to own the best things that money can buy shouldn’t blind you to the value of every dollar. You might spend too much to get something; there could be a better deal if you shop around.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Little problems may crop up and cause you to question your competence. Sensible advice from a co-worker or friend could put your problem in its proper perspective, make work go faster and boost productivity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make an impression. Overthinking terms and conditions could work against you, but you can bank on your people skills to attract a reasonable offer. Your success depends on being generous and tolerant.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Imagination and original thinking may outdo even the most polished of business practices. Remain open to alternative solutions, as this will allow you to focus on making your vision a more affordable reality.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Since you may feel carefree and optimistic throughout the next two to three weeks, you should "make hay while the sun shines" and harvest a set of interesting friends who will widen your horizons. As August arrives, your business savvy is reaching a peak, making it a good time to implement financial strategies or business plans. By the second half of August, however, you may become impractical and your reach may exceed your grasp, so you may be unusually gullible and could make a mistake in judgment. The people you meet in November may have your best interests at heart, and any opportunity that knocks on your door will probably be worth pursuing, even if you don’t realize it at the time. That is a great time to launch plans and initiate new projects since the chance of success is magnified.