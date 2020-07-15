Churches seek to fulfill plans, meet safety, health concerns

Just like the regular school year, this summer’s traditional Vacation Bible School has taken on a wide range of formats, depending on the phase of social distancing requirements during its scheduled time.

Nashville, Tennessee-based LifeWay Christian Resources suggests churches have four ways to still hold VBS this summer, depending on local regulations and the comfort level of parents and clergy in dealing with COVID-19.

"In this strange season of unprecedented circumstances, we’ve all found ourselves needing to get creative with different aspects of church ministry," according to information from LifeWay, which rates VBS as the "single largest evangelistic outreach of the year" for most churches.

Those four approaches are:

1) Traditional: VBS-as-usual. It may well be that, by the time VBS rolls around, it can take place as it always has, though some churches may have to push back the dates.

2) Neighborhood: Conduct driveway, front porch, backyard or cul-de-sac neighborhood gatherings. Church-member "hosts" in multiple neighborhoods throughout the community lead small-scale VBS at their homes.

3) Alternate: Embrace a creative approach using alternative timetables such as conducting VBS one night a week over five consecutive weeks, as a back-to-school kick-off, or over Labor Day weekend or Fall Break.

4) VBS at Home: Post prerecorded sessions or livestream media-driven worship rallies to engage kids as viewers, and use home delivery methods to equip parents for Bible study, recreation activities and crafts.

For instance, some local VBS that was scheduled early in the summer mostly "met" online through Zoom meetings or pre-recorded video activities for a virtual bible school, such as Woodlawn United Methodist Church and Hiland Park Baptist Church each had in June.

At Woodlawn, all children’s programming has been suspended during the pandemic, according to an announcement on the church website, WoodlawnPCB.info.

First Baptist Church of Lynn Haven offered a mix of on-campus and streaming solutions for VBS the week of June 28.

New Midway Baptist Church of Panama City had on-site VBS for kids in kindergarten through grade 6 during the week of July 13-17. Sanitizing stations were set up at every entrance and in every classroom, according to an online post. There was plenty of space for social distance, and temperatures were checked regularly. Plans included Bible study, crafts, music, snacks and outdoor recreation.

"We plan to love on your kids without too much touching," the post said. "We’ve all been cooped up for so long we are ready to have some fun and learn about how much Jesus loves us and is our firm foundation."

UPCOMING VBS

Some area churches had already scheduled VBS for later in the summer, such as Destiny Worship Center at 13300 Panama City Beach Parkway, which is having on-site activities from 6:30-8:30 p.m. nightly, Monday through Friday of this week, July 20-24.

The theme is "Mystery Island: Tracking Down the One True God." Activities will include Bible teaching, crafts, snacks, games, missions and worship time. VBS will meet at all of Destiny’s campuses, including Crestview, Destin, Freeport and Fort Walton Beach. For updates or to register, go to DestinyWorshipCenter.com or call 850-650-6800.

City Church at Northside will offer a virtual-only VBS this week, July 20-24. Parents can pick up kits for each registered child to use during activities. To sign up or for more details, visit the website, www.citychurchpc.com.

St. Andrew Baptist Church, 3010 15th St. in Panama City, is having VBS on-site from 6-8 p.m. nightly July 27-29, but children must be registered by July 23 to participate. Go to www.sabc.org to get signed up. The theme is "Concrete & Cranes: Building on the Love of Jesus."

Space is limited, so everyone has to pre-register, according to a promotional video provided by the church. No walk-ups will be accepted this year. There will be temperature checks nightly, and social distancing rules will be followed.

First Baptist Church of Panama City is also offering a virtual VBS on the "Concrete & Cranes" theme July 20-24. Kids will put on their hard hats for a fun time of activities, with "construction options" they can pick up from the church to do at home. For more information, see the website, FirstBaptistPC.com, or go to Facebook.com/FirstBaptistPanamaCity.