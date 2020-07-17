Please send your events to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com at least 2 weeks in advance, if possible.

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail. All meetings are subject to change or cancellation. To virtually view the meeting, visit https://www.cityofdestin.com/ to register.

City Council, 6 p.m. July 20

Rock the Docks

Rock out on the Destin harbor, and make this summer a hit with a free Blake Ruck concert at 7 p.m. July 18 at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

July 25: The HooDoos

Aug. 1: The Shakedown

Aug. 8: Dion Jones

Aug. 15: Scenic Heights

Sunday Cinema

Grab a lawn chair or blanket and cozy up on the Events Plaza Lawn for the free film "Incredibles 2" at 8 p.m. July 19 at the Village of Baytowne Wharf.

• July 26: Lion King

• Aug. 2: Coco

Forum for Board of Commissioners

The Destin Chamber Board of Directors forum featuring candidates for the Okaloosa County Board of Commissioners District 5has been canceled.

Wednesday Night Concert Series

Enjoy a free evening of music from 7-9 p.m. July 22 with Jessie Ritter at the Events Plaza Stage at the Village of Baytowne Wharf. Bring lawn chairs and blankets.

• July 29: Luke Langford Band

• Aug. 5: Stephen Simmons

• Aug. 12: Rust and Gold

• Aug. 19: Courtyard Saints

• Aug. 26: Dion Jones and The Neon Tears

Concerts in the Village

Enjoy the music of The Ultimate Eagle's Tribute, On The Border, at 7 p.m. July 22 at the Mattie Kelly Cultural Arts Village, 4323 Commons Drive W in Destin. Gates open at 6 p.m., and concerts begin at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the door with general admission $15/adult and free to MKAF members and kids under 12. Visit https://francesroy.xtensio.com/CIV2020Rescheduled to see changes due to CUVID-19.

July 30: Forrest Williams Band

Aug. 20: M-80's (rescheduled)

Sept. 10: Casey Kearney

Sept. 17: The Shakedown

Sept. 24: The Bonehoeffers

Oct. 1 : Pickled Pickers

Oct. 3: Shania Twin

Oct. 8: Emerald Gold

An Evening Under the Stars with Casting Crowns

Enjoy the music you love from Casting Crowns, live and in person, while still following social distancing guidelines from 7:30-10:30 p.m. July 23 at Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, 4323 Commons Dr W in Destin. Tickets are $24.75 to $27.50 and may be purchased at eventbrite.com.

All-American Thursday Night

Celebrate the USA at HarborWalk Village at 6:30 p.m. Thursday nights. July 23 begins with a hero salute and vintage flyover followed by Band of Revival on the Main Stage. The night ends with fireworks over the harbor and a fire spinning spectacular at 9 p.m. On-site parking is $10.

• July 30: Modern Eldorados

• Aug. 6: Band of Revival

• Aug. 13: Band of Revival

Youth Fall Soccer

Youth Fall Soccer registration is through July 24 for ages 3-15 as of Sept. 1. The fee is $25/residents and $40/non-residents. All games are held on Friday nights at Morgan Sports Center. Registration can be completed online at www.cityofdestin.com or in person at the Destin Community Center Monday thru Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Space is limited, and early registration is recommended. Coaches are needed.

OneBlood Drive

The Market Shops will host an additional OneBlood Drive July 31 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. All donors will receive a complimentary COVID-19 Antibody Test in addition to the regularly administered wellness checkup.

Heritage Museum Help Needed

The Heritage Museum of Northwest Florida is looking for volunteers to act as Docents/Educators for the tours hosted at the museum and for special events at area schools. If interested, contact Andy Hanna, Museum director, at 850-678-2615.

Adults Only Cruise

The 21+ adults only Buccaneer Pirate Cruise at HarborWalk Village will be held from 8:15-9:30 p.m. every Saturday during the summer. Book online at www.destinpirateship.com.

Church at Crab Island

Shoreline Church will hold Sunday morning services at 10 a.m. at Crab Island. Just boat up to worship.

Cirque du Harbor

From 6-9 p.m. Tuesdays through Aug. 11, Cirque du HarborWalk fills the harbor with revelry and wonder. Enjoy music by Doc Roc, fire spinning, trapeze and aerial artists, stilt walkers and more. Discover the magic and a whole new world of fun at HarborWalk Village. On-site parking is $10.

Dueling Piano Show

AJ's Endless Summer presents Dueling Piano Show this summer at AJ's On the Bayou, 200 Eglin Parkway NE in Fort Walton Beach. Shows are every Friday and Saturday night starting at 9 p.m. featuring Chris Roberts from the Howl at the Moon. Seats are on a first come first serve basis. Come for a late dinner and stay for the show.

Free events at Baytowne Wharf

Hydroflight Monday, a free fly-board show with local athlete Ben Merrell as he flies over the Baytowne lagoon at 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Enjoy free inflatables and lawn games during Boomin’ Tuesday at the Baytowne Events Plaza from 7-9:15 p.m. followed by a fireworks display. Magical Thursday features pirate Captain Davy and his free magic show at the Events Plaza Stage. Shows are at 7 and 8 p.m.

Republican Party Gala

The Okaloosa County Republican Party Annual Gala has been rescheduled on Friday, Aug. 7, at The Henderson in Destin. Social begins at 6 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Dr. Alveda King, director of Alveda King Ministries, executive director of Civil Rights for the Unborn, and niece of the late Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., is still keynote speaker. There will also be a silent auction and live auction. For more information and to obtain tickets, visit okaloosagop.com website. Deadline for reservations is July 29.

Bubbly Baytowne

An evening full of free champagne and shopping begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. Stop in various retail merchants as you enjoy a selection of premium champagnes. This event is free and for 21 and up only.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

Tickets are on sale at www.seabreezejazzfestival.com for the 2021 Seabreeze Jazz Festival April 21-25. 2021, at Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater in Panama City Beach. Or charge by phone at 855-233-6714.

Destin 2020 Hurricane Information Guide

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. The 2020 City of Destin Hurricane Guide is now available on the City of Destin website at https://www.cityofdestin.com/8/Services and City of Destin Government Facebook page.This guide is designed to provide valuable information to use before, during and after a storm.

Henderson Beach State Park, Joe's Bayou annual pass requests

Residents can submit their Henderson Beach State Park annual pass requests online at https://www.cityofdestin.com/annualpass. Rebate requests and Joe’s Bayou Boat launch passes for residents and non-residents are also available through online submission. Requests will be processed and made available for mail delivery or curbside pickup at Destin City Hall. Call City Hall at 837-4242 to schedule a pick-up time. Upon completion of the request and verification, payments will be accepted.

Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam

The eighth annual Country On The Coast festival in Panama City Beach will be Sept. 4-6, 2020. Tickets for the three-day event are available at www.GulfCoastJam.com.

TRUMP Boat Rally/Parade

Bring your boat or rent a boat/watercraft with Trump banners/flags to show support for President Trump from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 5. Meet at east side of Mid-Bay Bridge by LuLu's from 10:30-10:50 a.m.then start at 11 a.m. and head to Pensacola Beach and back. Event is free.

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market

Grand Boulevard Farmers Market takes place every Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Grand Park in the heart of Grand Boulevard in South Walton. Bring your shopping bag and load up on local produce, eggs, jams and pies. Homemade soap, good olive oil, and pickled things are all there for the taking.

Rosemary Beach Farmers Market

Come browse the 30A Farmers Market in Rosemary Beach on Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The local farmers market takes place on Sundays year round, and Thursdays throughout the summer months, in North Barrett Square along Scenic 30A.

Senior Programs

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.com for information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

— Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

— Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

— Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

— Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the "team map" as we travel from one region to the next. The team’s miles are reported on the 4th Friday of each month at the Destin Senior Membership’s Potluck.

— Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. at Buck Destin Park consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.