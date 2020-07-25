Dubbed Camp Connect: Out of the Box, these online sessions by Covenant Care will help children ages 6 to 17 who have experienced the loss of a loved one or who have a terminally ill loved one.

Camp Connect, a bereavement day camp for children, is going virtual this year.

This camp is needed more than ever, so Covenant Care organizers are making it happen online.

Each virtual camper will receive a special box with goodies to use with the online activities to help them understand and express their grief.

Losing a loved one is especially hard for children. Before they graduate from high school, one out of every 20 children will lose a parent — and that number doesn't include those who experience the death of a brother or sister, a grandparent, an aunt or uncle, or friend. Children simply haven’t developed the skills to cope with tragedy.

Camp Connect helps give children the tools needed to understand their grief and cope with their feelings, while making connections with other children in similar situations. Through confidence building exercises and artistic activities, Camp Connect helps children find laughter, strength, and helps in their journey through grief. Thanks to generous community support, Camp Connect is free and open to any child in our community.

Camp Connect: Out of the Box is virtual with a Zoom-type meeting. Online sessions are from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 4, 5 and 6. A family remembrance session will be from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 7.

The camp is open to children and families in Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Walton counties.

Advance registration required at www.choosecovenant.org/camp-connect-registration-form/ or email campconnect@choosecovenant.org.

For more information, visit www.choosecovenant.org/events/.