Area students graduate from Troy

Several Northeast Alabama students completed the requirements for graduation during the Spring Semester and Term 4 of the 2019/2020 academic year at Troy University.

ASHVILLE: Clayton Cato, undergraduate degree from the College of Arts and Sciences.

COLLINSVILLE: Ryon Gibson, undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

GADSDEN: Myranda Luallen, undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

GAYLESVILLE: Braxton Blankenship, undergraduate degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts.

LEESBURG: Michael Wylie, undergraduate degree from the College of Education.

SAND ROCK: Mary Brown, undergraduate degree from the College of Health and Human Services.

JSU announces Spring 2020 honors lists

Jacksonville State University named nearly 900 students to the President’s and Deans’ Lists for their outstanding academic performance during the Spring 2020 semester.

Northeast Alabama selections included:

ALBERTVILLE: Molly Doyle, Courtney Grimes, Marley Ames, Garrett Moon, Benson Bryant, Atziry Rentz, Katelyn Pike, Madison Bailey, Kayla Kean, Emily Starnes, Emily Epperson, Jaime Hayduk, Holli Traffanstedt, Abbi Underwood, James Stack, Lacey Masters, Mercedes Childers, Logan Miller, Jacob Waits, Pierce Elkins, Timothy Reese, Carlee Fleming, Kelsey Trussell, Katelyn Lindley, Haley Lindley, Lexie Brown, Andra Williams, Jonah Lancaster, Alejandra Guzman, Malik Woodard, Krina Patel, Matthew Hanvey, Kelsey Hanvey, Neely Nevels, Jackson Hulgan, Natalie Patterson, Alexandra Blackstone, Jewellia Ard, Savannah Holbrooks, Alexis Rice, Amie Benjamin, Emily Peppers, Lindsey Holland, Elizabeth Mitchell, Jacob Stancil, Leslie Guevara, Carsen Daniel, Brittany McCool

ALEXANDRIA: Tori Rae Stillwell, Madison Duncan, Michael Campbell, Logan Irwin, Caitlyn Johnson, Heather Hulsey, Logan Driver, Shelby Harris, Andrew Kilgore, William Nelms, Kaylee Russell, Savannah Strott, Molly Parker, Sydney Ransom, Autumn Beegle, Nick Lammonds, Selena Smith, Kaitlyn Rhodes, Shelby Rhodes, Eryn Malloy, Taylor Deck, Connor Beck, Kaylee Rawlins, Crystal Usrey, Lauren Usrey, Keeley Tibbitts, Christopher Kennedy, Andrew Shaw, Haley West, Caitlyn Yongue, Baylee West, Garrett Harrelson, Periann Wills, Allison Searcy, Cobi Johnson, Malik Francis, Ethan Clemons, Eleanor Boozer, Grace Hudson, Erik Hurlbut, Derrik Turner, Josh Blythe, Gannon Womack

ALTOONA: Madison Brooks, Destiny Bates, Jackson Stancil, Autumn Hammett, Victoria Smith, Tara Lindsey, Dallas Sainsbury, Casi Phillips, Allison Crosson, William Drake, Gracie Box, Jacob Owens

ASHVILLE: Betty Jones, Diamond Preston, Jonah Williams, Christina Drummond, Lindsey Peoples, Andreanna Watchler, Tyler Lowery, Aaron Story, Amanda Alexander, Riley Collier, Reid Eastis, Caitlin Van Pelt

ATTALLA: Sonya Wright, Ja’Mya Watson, Brenda Lopez-Antonio, Javen Williams, Katlyn Bailey, Heather Bush, Cindy Danini, Brittany Whisenant, Tyler Bush, Emma Seabourn, Makayla Hamilton, Andrew Noles, Taylor Burke, John Robertson, Jessica Prater, Rachyl Kelley, Joshua Logan, Katelyn Logan, Rayley Nelson, Bethany Campbell, Alaxandar Golden, Andrew Bowen, Caleb Hudson, Ursula Mccoy, Karmen Grant, Jessica Kelley, Annie Kelley, Lyndsey Stevens, Savannah Stevens, D’Anna Coker

BOAZ: Carsyn Duke, Sarah Hallmark, Warren Argy, Serah Blackwell, Sarah Battles, Taylor Kelley, Ashlyn Brooks, Madison Faucett, Marista Oliver-Graves, Landon Haygood, Matthew Rhoades, Caitlain Taylor, Kylee Fuller, Kayla Chandler, Olivia Humphries, John Holland, Madelyn Gazaway, Alysa Rowan, Lizeth Esquivel, Hanna Walker, Dande Rowan, Katherine Burnett, Autumn Patterson, Bailey White, Anna Rowan, Emma Kelley, Makenley Payne, Selena Pokharel, Noah Williams, Jana Walley, Mariah Morelock, Ally Smith, Yulisa Aragon-Cruz, Jon-Eric Frederick, Jordyn Garmon, Natalie Baugh, Taylor Jones, Zackary Billups, Heather Jenkins, McKenna Williams, Jessica Andres, Armando Martinez, Allison Johnson, Jessica Lee, Keily Esquivel, Ivy Wilson, Josie Hughes, Grace Duke, Elijah Walker, Aaron Holcomb, William Pack, Peter Randolph, Joshua Dismuke, Allison Jennings

CEDAR BLUFF: Lacey Finley, Hannah Kitchens, Keiley Rowland, Katherine Fortune, Alexander McDowell, Morgen Wiginton, Jordan Smith, Madeline Ashley, Savannah Moore, Deborah Tucker, Melissa Johnson, Lucas Whitmire

CENTRE: Sydney Stanley, Charles Norton, Andrew Pruitt, Zachary Harris, Jacey Lee, Kaitlyn Ledbetter, Kristen Boozer, Ellie Blankenship, Natalie Walls, Hannah Rhinehart, Kristen Pittman, Lucas Miller, Robi Ledbetter, Jessica Griffith, Austin Wyatt, Timothy Curvin, Kristen Moon, Samantha Locklear, Christian Davis, Daleah Vaughn, Jacie Hughes, Alexis Cooper, Mikenzie Gossett, Christopher Jones, Mazah Grimes, Stone Alexander, Rylie Johnson, Benjamin Johnson, Coley Battles, Paisley Reed, Chelsea Hill, Nicholas Sawyer, Katlyn Kittle

COLLINSVILLE: Dianna Quevedo, Jay Dutton, Sandra Elliott, Savannah Blackwell, Ceciley Webb

CROSSVILLE: Lillian Hawkins, Courtney Baker, Forrest Hood, Carlie Feemster, Logan Politakis, Tatem Jones, Jada Hester, Amberly Sampson, Kailey Anello, McKenzie Wilks, Kaitlyn May, Austin Willoughby, Justin Murphy, Mackenzie Pope, Camella Blalock

DOUGLAS: Victoria Maldonado, Kayleigh Briscoe

FORT PAYNE: Emily Eason, Dallas Dotson, Maria Esteban Mateo, Reveca Tomas, Candelaria Dominguez, Emily Barfield, Jessica Garmany, Rachael Walker, Naquita Burt, Allison Martin, David Burt, Kaitlyn Shankles, Nathaniel Skidmore, Elle Patterson, Laura Ellen Rigdon, Alexa Baldwin, William Wright, Tyler Hilyer, Tyler Mashburn, Samantha Pyron, Paxton Crow, Victoria Wallace, Kristin Stanton, Miranda Simmons, Whitney Underwood, Kelly Nichols, Guadalupe Orozco

FYFFE: Carly Thrash, Kaylee Anderson, Isabelle Blackwell, Rachel Jenkins, Seth Owens, Mallory Stiefel, Andrew Sims

GADSDEN: Amiya Kennon, Brooklin Graves, Kody Martinez, Stephanie Thompson, Mason Lowery, Jonathan Summerlin, Brelon Malone, Gabriel Rawls, Christian Watts, Aravia Taylor, Emily Allen, Brooklyn Griffith, Jacob Beck, Madeline Cardin, Benjamin Hall, Jonathon Hall, Ethan Janss, Caydance Glenn, Hannah Evans, Madison Philpot, Emma Jeter, Kathryn Green, Lindsey Tomlinson, Savannah Abercrombie, Mary Childers, Laura Dease, Lauren Hunt, Mia Moltane, Mollie Free, Leslie Hall, Keshia Bertram, Aaron Bailey, Alyssa Goodwin, Jessica Nunnally, Kentara Rooks, Alyson Smith, Braydon Hill,

Jillian Miller, Marian Hamed, Yakou Faal, Brittany Higgins, Allison Riihimaa, Jackson Luttrell, Ethan Dillard, Trent Pollard, Lauren Click, Charles Reed, Cameron Burns, Ginny Lackey, Sydney Ball, Madison Reynolds, Autumn Baugh, Maryangela Lopez-Valdivia, Katelyn Gentry, Shaniqua Appleton, Blake Hall, Amy Reaves, Keisha Brown, Christina Allen, Mackenzie Blevins, Kathryn Heald, Victoria Beck, Amanda Burns, Devin Taliaferro, Emily Pullin, Jessica Collier, Margaret Walton, Josie Garrard, Abigail Copeland, Amanda Lankford, Aaron Gladden, Molly Frost, Austin McDaniel, Rebecca Kilgo, Tiffany Cochran, Tylynn Register, Tyler Pruitt, Sarah Crook, Kaylie Johnson, Madison Coleman, Madison Albury, Courtney Street

GALLANT: Brileigh Jones, Anna King, Jaci Mayo, Victoria Hackett

GAYLESVILLE: Carter Sparks, Alivia Pearce, Lacey Wilbanks, Norman Stanfield

GERALDINE: Madison Cofield, Emily Stone, Macy Price, Karlee Hale, Chloe Johnson

GLENCOE: Cami Noah, Shelby Tullis, Christopher Sanders, Wei Chen, Chen Chen, Hannah Richey, Joseph Bright, Lauren Moore, Andrew Lang, Baylen Brandhorst, Erin Halladay, Deji Chen, William Brown, Jena Weichman, Rebecca Smith, Jessie Fails, Morgan Boggs, Breia Little, Hudson Jones

GROVEOAK: Jenna Mayes, Alyssa Morris

GUNTERSVILLE: Victoria Bentley, Kaylyn Dunn, Payton Whitaker, Abigail Hotalen, Bailey Norrell, Jesalyn Pettit, Jon Litchford, Johnna Britt, Alyssa Thomas, Kaitlyn Wilmot, Citlalli Valentin-Saavedra, Mary Chassay, Chloe Arnold, Christian Leonard

HOKES BLUFF: Graham Hester, Lauren Simpson, Haley Simpson, Christopher Vest, Kassidy Nance, Adela Johnson, Kayte Parkerson, Haley Barron, Payton West, Margaret Wetzel, Morgan Evans, Lauren McCarver

IDER: Montana Bray, Ethan Colley, Tanner Britt

LEESBURG: Taylor Carroll, Sabryn Chandler, Emily Ransum, Rachel Scott, Crystal Dye, August Gilliland, Alleigh Ward OHATCHEE: Emma New, Shaylee Elders, Hali Sexton, Jacob Stone, Hunter Watts, Kaysie Freer, Austin Brown, Abigail Read, Mary Read, Lindsey Rowan, Kaitlin Norris, Kevin Clayton, Marli Hanks, Madison Hanks, Thomas Galbreath, Victoria Mcraney, Alison Nunnelly, Matthew Browder, Jordyn Molock, Jacob Lowe, Cassidy Wooten, Cheyenne Mccarter, Hunter Blackmon, Mandy Jennings, Lori Landers, Gabriel Hammonds, Haley Moore, Emily Bryant, Joshua Poole, Morgan Owen, Samantha Tolleson, Bryant Dunaway

PIEDMONT: Austin Griffin, Samantha Smith, Kenli Doss, Tatinya Green, Shane McCord, Demi Peck, Benjamin Warren, Skylar Fontaine, Tyler Farmer, Aidan Giddy, Caycie Trotter, Draevan Bowman, Brandon Lambert, Hayleah Higgins, Kaitlyn Rogers, Ethan Rogers, Ashley Penton, Chloe Jennings, Jessica Smart, Lauren Ledbetter, Auriana Lambert, Kaleb Morris, Payton McGinnis, Savannah Byers, Allison Collins, Megan Haggard, Anthony Howell, Tara Holbrooks, Rebekah Ledbetter, Macy Hanson, Hannah Lovett, Cassandra Devoe, Abbie Brewster, Amanda Bangs, Amber Gowens, Evan Cooper, Devorah Straub, Brianna Winkles, Samantha McGatha, Cassidy Holcomb, Katelyn Langley, Logan Fraser, Blakely Malsy, Haleigh Burrows, Brooklyn Perkins, Windell Johnson, Joshua Faucett, Justin Jacobs, Sallie Martin, Olivia Jones, Jacob Goss, Caleb Turner, Samuel Palmer, Branson Oliver, Matthew Clay, Michael Hayes, McKenzie Maddox, Haley Ritter, Justin Grizzard, Kourtney Baggett

RAINBOW CITY: Luke Parker, Chloe Wiggins, Himani Patel, Rhay Angeli Lockridge, Tiffany Lang, Sarah Holt, Carolina Swindall, Janelle Lois Tolentino, Reagan Tidmore, Mary Porter, Mallory McGinnis, Caroline Prince, Seqouah Bradford, Spencer Barnard, Meghan Turner, Matthew Pinkston, Lindsey Godwin, Lila Johnson, Bayleigh Phillips, Taylor Romine, Reilly Honaker, Leigh Fulenwider, Aaron Edwards, Zachary Battles, Laren Bennefield, Anna Holaway, Hannah Harris, Samia Meera, Taylor Moon, Haleigh Roberson, Ariya DeVine, Arisa Devine, Noah Walker, Britney Barker, Laura Stargell

RAINSVILLE: Brooklyn Hicks, Jayden Henderson, Cody McGee, Andrew Mcbrayer, Jase Jones, Lily Taylor, Sady Wooten, Jaid Peterson, Avery Samples, Katelyn Edmonds, Abbie Blevins, Colby Cochran, Chad Gray SARDIS CITY: Kyle Brooks

SOUTHSIDE: Savannah Perman, Ashton Boyd, Kyle Langley, Hannah Grantland, Savanna Blackwell, Allysa Smedley, Emmaline Thomas, Mason Blackwell, Kelci Bailey, Sydney Hill, Noah Lewis, Victor Giamalva, Mikalyn Hutchins, Jolie Hill, Rachel Bonner, William Gilmer, Stormie Slaton, Tonya Bailey, Lucas Smith, Nicoli Clark, John Downey, Ashton Downey, Noah Campbell, Alexis Pierce, James McGee, Trevor Snow, Kaylee Fry, Sydney Edwards, Mallory Gulledge, Gabriel Alvarez, Chloe Mathews, Ruth Thompson, Alexandrea Smith, Laura Lyles, Kelsie Harper, Lauren Stevenson, Michael Green

SYLVANIA: Stephen Sharp, Miriam Elorza, Kaitlynn Williams, Kelsy Blackwell

Area students honored at Troy

Several Northeast Alabama students were named to the Provost’s List for the Spring Semester at Troy University.

They are Ashley Griffith, Ashville; Emma Couch, Southside; Katey Fleming, Sylvania; Tytiana Hendrix, Gadsden; Ashlen Jackson, Altoona; Sean Ledbetter, Rainbow City.

Full-time undergraduate students who are registered for at least 12 semester hours and who have a grade point average of at least 3.65 qualify for the Provost’s List.

Local physicians announce retirement

Two veteran local physicians, Dr. Jed Kaplan and Dr. Johnny Wilborn, have announced their retirement, according to a news release from Gadsden Regional Medical Center.

Kaplan is a gastroenterologist and Wilborn is an internal medicine specialist.

Patient records will be maintained at Gadsden Physician Clinics unless other arrangements are made. Call 256-492-8256 for more information.

Gadsden’s Bryan begins internship

Craig Bryan of Gadsden is now seeing patients at the Sherman College Chiropractic Health Center, a teaching clinic in Spartanburg, South Carolina, for senior students in their final stage of internship prior to graduation from the doctor of chiropractic program.

The teaching environment at the Health Center, coordinated by licensed doctors of chiropractic, allows interns to practice chiropractic under close supervision and constant consultation. Because the clinic serves the public, residents in Upstate South Carolina experience excellent chiropractic care at affordable prices through approximately 25,000 patient visits per year.

In the clinical phase of the doctor of chiropractic program at Sherman College, interns practice every aspect of patient care, including case histories, physical and spinal examinations, x-ray, diagnosis, report of findings, chiropractic adjustments and case management. Interns are encouraged to work with the research department to advance the profession with evidence-based study; they also complete remaining clinical and business courses.

The chiropractic internship also gives these senior students the opportunity to participate in community events, both in the Health Center and off campus, including spinal screenings, health fairs, school visits and more.