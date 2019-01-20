PANAMA CITY BEACH — A fight reportedly between two Walmart employees on Saturday sent one party to the hospital and another on the run from a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

According to Panama City Beach Police, officers were called to the Walmart in Pier Park, 15495 Panama City Beach Parkway, about a fight between two employees. Upon arrival, they found the victim suffering multiple stab wounds in the abdomen, face, neck and shoulder. The victim was taken to Bay Medical and is in stable condition.

The suspect, according to PCBPD, was identified as Frederick Stanley, a 6-foot, 4-inch black male last seen wearing tan pants and a white jacket, who took off in an unknown direction of travel in an older model gold Chrysler Pacifica. Stanley is from Mobile, Alabama.

Police have issued warrants charging Stanley with attempted second-degree murder. Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Panama City Beach Police or their local law enforcement agency.