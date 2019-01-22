To list your event, email pgriffin@thedestinlog.com or news@thedestinlog.com at least two weeks prior to event.

Snowbird Movie Matinee

Enjoy the movie "Hearts Beat Loud" as the Destin Library hosts a Snowbird Movie Matinee at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 23. Admission is free with first-come, first-served seating. Event continues through Feb. 27.

• Jan. 30: Chappaquiddick

• Feb. 6: Bookshop

• Feb. 13: A Star is Born

• Feb. 20: Old Man & The Gun

• Feb. 27: First Man

Erth’s Prehistoric Aquarium Adventure

An immersive experience that invites you to jump in and explore unknown ocean depths where prehistoric marine reptiles lived eons ago begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center. Tickets are $15/adults and $10/children 18 and under.

Gumbo Contest

The 13th Annual Gumbo Contest & Silent Auction benefiting the Destin History & Fishing Museum will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Destin Community Center. Donation items will be accepted for the Silent Auction until Jan. 19, and entries for the Gumbo Contest are open until Jan. 22 for individuals and restaurants. Advance tickets are at the museum for $12 or $15 day of event. Live music with Flash Flood.

Winter Concert Series

Spend Sunday Funday at HarborWalk Village and enjoy the sounds of the Northwest Florida State College Jazz Band from 2-4 p.m. Jan. 27 on the HarborWalk Village main stage.

• Feb. 3: Joe Fingas

• Feb. 10: Choctaw High School Jazz Band

• Feb. 17: Bobby D Duo

• Feb. 24: Paradise Bayou

Hurricane Relief Wine Dinner

Join winemaker Michael Fay and the team at Bijoux for a multi-course wine dinner benefiting The Sonder Project's Hurricane Michael relief efforts hosted in partnership with Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation. Event begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Tickets are available at http://www.dcwaf.org/tickets.

ECTC ‘Dancing Lessons’

Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Dancing Lessons” through Feb. 3. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to allow time for browsing the artwork by local artists in the Lobby Gallery. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase tickets at emerald-coastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

‒ March 7-10: “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele

‒ March 28-April 7: “Around the World in 80 Days”

Winter Concerts

The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort presents the free 2019 Winter Concerts from 1-3 p.m. with Ron Adams on Feb. 16 on the main lawn. Bring chairs and blankets.

Call to artists: Small Show

The Arts and Design Society is calling all artists to participate in their upcoming “Small” Show. All work must be in the stated dimensions: 2D, 8”x8”; 3D, 8”x8”x8”. Cash awards. Turn in work from 12-4 p.m. Feb. 1 and 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 4 at 17 First Street, SE in Fort Walton Beach. A copy of the entry form with details is available at http://artsdesignsociety.org/.

Island Dance Party

Dance and party to Classic Rock (50s, 60s, 70s, 80s), play video bowling, and sample free food from several restaurants from 6-11 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. Proceeds benefit special Operations Warrior Foundation. Tickets on sale for $15/person at Beach Community Bank or Greater Fort Walton Beach Chamber of Commerce or $25 at door.

Classical Connections

Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts the second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd., in Destin. Violinist Alexi Kenney, the 2016 recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, will be featured. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Kenney at the post concert reception at The Henderson in Destin. Tickets, from $29.50-$55, can be purchased at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Riedel Seminar

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation hosts for a Riedel Wine Glass Tasting from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 8 at Henderson Beach Resort & Spa. Riedel will demonstrate the relationship between the shape of a glass and the perception and enjoyment of wine. Tickets include a Riedel glass tasting set to use during the seminar and then to take home. The tasting set will feature glasses from the new Veritas collection. Tickets are on sale at dcwaf.org/tickets.

Tropical Re-Union Wedding Vow Renewal

Renew your wedding vows at LuLu’s Fourth Annual Tropical Re-Union Feb. 10. Registration begins at 11 a.m. with the complimentary wedding vow renewal ceremony performed by popular officiant, Hurricane Jane Carver, at 2 p.m. on LuLu’s sandy beach. Couples can also pre-register at the restaurant or online. There will be complimentary champagne toasts, a wedding cake and flowers for the “brides,” as well as Certificates of Reunion for each couple. Prizes will be awarded to the couples who were married the longest, shortest, and who are dressed the most festively. For more information, visit www.lulubuffett.com/destin or call 710-5858.

Valentine’s Dinner Cruises

SunQuest Cruises Solaris Valentine's dinner cruises will be held from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14 as well as 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15 and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16. The Solaris yacht is docked within the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The cost, including a three hour cruise, three-course meal and live entertainment, is $165/couple. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or 650-2519.

Call to Artists: Beaux Arts Exhibition

The Arts and Design Society is inviting all artists, 18 years of age or older, to submit works for the 60th Annual Beaux Arts Exhibition, hosted by The Meridian at Westwood and sponsored by the Arts and Design Society. Registration is in the Atrium of The Meridian at Westwood, 1001 Mar Walt Drive in Fort Walton Beach, from 9 a.m. to noon Feb. 14. Entry fee is $25/members; $35/non-members, for two entries; an additional entry may be made for $5, with a limit of three entries total. Cash awards. The exhibition runs from Feb. 15-Feb. 17 with a reception and silent auction from 2-4 pm. Sunday. For entry form, visit www.artsdesignsociety.org or call 582-1329.

Gumbo Festival

The 30th Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 with the Seafood Boil Kick-off Party at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. From 12-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe provide music, family activities and a Gulf Coast gumbo cook-off will be featured. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner and vote for your favorite Bloody Mary and help them win the title of "Best Bloody Mary at The Beach.” Purchase tickets at http://www.sandestingumbofestival.com/

Annual David Seering Concert

The David Seering Benefit Concert for Children in Crisis will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Village Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at snowbird meetings, https://davidseering.brownpapertickets.com/ or 864-4242.

30A Wine Festival

The eighth annual 30A Wine Festival Wednesday benefiting the Children’s Volunteer Health Network will be held Feb. 20-24 in Alys Beach. Enjoy exquisite wines, delectable dishes, and beautiful surroundings. Visit https://www.30awinefestival.com/ for the schedule and tickets.

Mardi Gras Parade

Let the Good Times Roll with floats, costumes, beads, street performers, and live music as the parade rolls through the Destin Harbor Boardwalk at 2 p.m. March 2. Donations accepted.

The Kilted Man

The Friends Guild of the Destin Library will host a free performance by Matthew Gurnsey (AKA “The Kilted Man,” www.thekiltedman.com) at 2 p.m. March 5 the Destin Library.

Fat Tuesday & Pets Costume Contest

Enjoy free red beans and rice at 5 p.m. and join in the Third Annual Pets Costume Contest at 6 p.m. March 5 where you can show off your pets decked out in purple, green and gold on our main stage. Prizes awarded. Cost is $10 donation to participate.

Northwest Florida Ballet

Last event of the season is New Moves at 7:30 p.m. March 8; 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. March 9; and 2:30 p.m. March 10 performed in a specially designed black box theater at NFB’s downtown studios, 310 Perry Ave. in Fort Walton Beach. Box office priced tickets for New Moves are $35/adults and $15/children 12 and under.

Big Dill Pickleball Tournament

The inaugural Big Dill Destin Pickleball Tournament will take over the streets at Destin Commons on March 14 and 15. The tournament format is round robin with doubles competing in men’s and women’s age-based and open divisions. Cost is $45 a person. Registration is open on Active.com, and space is limited. Registration is due Feb. 12.

Mamma Mia!

The first production of Stage Crafters Community Theatre Inc.’s 47th season is “Mamma Mia!” and will be held at 7:30 p.m. March 15-16, 22-23 and 2 p.m. March 17 and 24 at Fort Walton Beach Civic Auditorium. Tickets are $25/adults at www.stagecraftersfwb.com/buy-tickets or $15/students with valid ID at the door only.

ABBA’s hits tell the hilarious story of a young woman’s search for her birth father. This sunny and funny tale unfolds on a Greek island paradise.

Wine/Food Festival

South Walton Beaches Wine and Food Festival takes place April 25–28 in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. From 5-7 p.m., Winemakers & Shakers will be held at Wine World in Destin. The VIP Wine Tasting takes place from 4-6 p.m. Friday, followed by the Friday Craft Beer & Spirits Jam from 6–9 p.m. The Grand Tastings are Saturday and Sunday from 1–4 p.m. The VIP Tasting can be attended only by purchasing the VIP Wine Festival 3-Day Package that includes most festival events as well. Tickets can be purchased at www.SoWalWine.com. The Festival is a fundraiser for the Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation with proceeds benefiting more than a dozen children’s charities in Northwest Florida.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

30A Farmers’ Market

Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.