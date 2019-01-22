All area codes are 850 unless noted

Destin City Hall

All City Council meetings, workshops, executive sessions and CRA Board meetings are held at the City Hall Annex, 4100 Indian Bayou Trail. All other board and committee meetings are held at City Hall, 4200 Indian Bayou Trail.

• Destin Youth Council, 4 p.m. Jan. 23

Destin Library Workshops/Presentations

The Destin Library schedule of workshops and presentations will be offered January through March. Individual workshops (Tuesday 2 p.m.) or presentations (Monday 10 a.m.) will be held in the David Neal Computer Lab or other locations within the library. Workshops are “hands-on” experiences. Presentations are “informational” only; however, hands-on opportunities to practice skills learned will be available after each session.

Offerings are open to individuals having a valid library card membership in the Okaloosa County Library Cooperative and will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

Call the Library at 837-8572 to register for workshops and presentations. The Web Literacy presentations are a series, and it is recommended that participants register for all of the sessions.

Web literacy presentations at 10 a.m. include:

Jan. 28: Mapping the Web

Feb. 11: Make Friends With Your Browser

Feb. 25: Search Party

March 11: Web Detective

March 25: Design on the Web

Technology basics workshops at 2 p.m.include:

Jan. 29: Photography with Mobile Devices

Feb. 5: Internet for Beginners

Feb. 26: Photography with Mobile Devices

March 12: Reviewing Your Personal Credit Online

March 26: Introduction to the World of Google

Genealogical Society

The Genealogical Society of Okaloosa County will meet at the Fort Walton Beach Public Library at 10:30 a.m. Jan. 26. Hank Klein's presentation will be "Major Public Land Laws in the United States." The public is invited. Members will be available after the meeting to answer questions related to genealogy. Call 582 8202.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society

Birdwalk on Niceville and Valparaiso shorelines Jan. 26 with leaders Walt Spence and Lenny Fenimore on a tour in search of aquatic and upland winter residents. Meet at the Mattress Depot in the Bayou Shopping Center off John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Call 582-7064 or 863-2039 for additional information.

Gulf Coast Bridal Faire

The 16th Annual Gulf Coast Bridal Faire takes place from 1-5 p.m. Jan 27 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island. This event offers every bride the opportunity to meet the "Best" vendors in the bridal industry in one day. Tickets are $10/adults. and available only at Box Office day of event. Box Office opens at noon. Children under 5 free.

Embroiderers' Guild

The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will meet from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 496-3466.

Financial Seminar

Syndicated economic columnist and firm founder Margaret R. McDowell of Arbor Wealth Management, LLC will lead a presentation, Growing Your Portfolio in a Volatile Market, at 10 a.m. Jan. 30 in the Arbor Wealth Conference Room in Miramar Beach. Refreshments will be served. Call 608-6121 to reserve seating.

Valentine Cookie Class

Learn how to decorate cookies with Coastal Cookies during Mommy & Me - Valentine Cookie Decorating from 2-4 p.m. Feb. 2 at the clubhouse at 4211 Commons Dr. W in Destin. Ticket price of $60 is for two people, a child and a guardian. This kid oriented class will focus on decorating basics with a Valentine's Day theme. Purchase tickets at https://www.mycoastalcookies.com/.

MUG

The Mac Users Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 4 in the NWFSC Student Services Center, Rooms 308/9. “Be Prepared – How to create a home inventory using Numbers” will be presented by Eddie Branch. Call 240-3146.

AARP Tax Assistance

AARP volunteers will provide free individual federal tax assistance at the Destin Library on Thursdays Feb. 7 through April 11. Assistance is by appointment only between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Call 837-8572 to make an appointment.

Library presentation

A free afternoon presentation, “Civil Rights — How Far Have We Come,” will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 12 at the library. The program will focus on life in Birmingham, Ala., in 1963 at the time of the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing which inspired the electrifying speech by attorney Charles Morgan Jr.

Valentine crafts at Library

Children ages 5 years and younger, along with their parents, are invited to stop by the Destin Library from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 12 and create a Valentine’s Day craft for that special person in their life. Choose a Love Bears All Things Sign or a Beary Special Valentine Magnet. Event is free.

Kids Valentine’s Day Story Time

Children ages 5 years and under, along with their parents, are invited to share in a special Valentine’s Day Story Time program at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at the Destin Library. The program will feature music, stories, and special Valentine’s themed activities for all who attend. This event is free and open to the public.

Spring Craft Show

The City of Destin’s 13th Annual Spring Craft Show will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 22 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 23 at the Community Center. There will be more than 70 vendors showing handcrafted jewelry, woodcarvings, paintings, food items and more. Vendor booths are available for $45/residents and $55/non-residents. Space is limited so vendors need to register early. Admission is free to the public.

World’s Greatest Baby Shower

Okaloosa and Walton County pregnant women and their families as well as new parents who have had a baby within the last three months are invited to to the World's Greatest Baby Shower from 5:30-8 p.m. Feb. 28 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center on Okaloosa Island, There will be up to 50 exhibitors with information on various topics such as parenting, prenatal health, new baby care, community resources and more.

Family History Fair

The Second Annual Northwest Florida Family History Fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 9 at the Fort Walton Beach Stake Center, 339 Lake Drive. A wide variety of programs will be available. Lunch will be "on your own" from 12-1 p.m. Early registration is encouraged to ensure the classes you choose will be available. Register at familyhistoryfair1@gmail.com

Seniors of Destin

The Seniors of Destin meet the fourth Friday of the month for a covered dish and to celebrate all birthdays for the month. The program is sponsored by the city of Destin and Gentiva Home Health. Each month has a featured guest speaker that pertains to senior living. Call 685-5310.

Code Club

Learn about Android app design using MIT’s Scratch language at The Destin Library’s Code Club for middle schoolers at 4:30 p.m. Fridays. For more information or to sign up call 837-8572 or message Library on Facebook.

Tai Chi Class

The Destin Library will offer one-hour Tai Chi classes with Barbara Rezmer, a certified Tai Chi for Health instructor, on Monday mornings at 9 a.m. The cost is $5/session. Enrollment is limited to 12 participants with registrations (on a first-come first-served basis) accepted by phone or in person. Call 837-8572.

Caregiver Support Group

Covenant Alzheimer’s Care support group for those caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s or a dementia-related illness is held at 5:30 p.m. the first Thursday of every month at Brookdale Fort Walton Beach, 233 Carmel Ave. Call 864-4600.

Kiwanis Club of Destin

The Kiwanis Club of Destin meets at 8 a.m. the 1st and 3rd Thursday in the Coffee Café at the Village Baptist Church, 191 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Visitors welcome.

Destin Rotary

The Destin Rotary meets at 7:15 a.m. every Tuesday at Rutherford’s 465. Visit www.facebook.com/pages/Rotary-Club-of-Destin/241220675890226.

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary

Flotilla 1-4 USCG Auxiliary meets at 8 a.m. on the second Saturday of each month at Coast Guard Station Destin on Okaloosa Island. Anyone wishing to become a member is welcome to attend. Prior military duty is not required. Call 865-9130

Bereavement Support Group

Share and learn more about the grief journey you are enduring with an Emerald Coast Hospice bereavement group at 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Library. Groups are free and ongoing.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market

The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams.

30A Farmers’ Market

This community event from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays in Town Center in Rosemary Beach features fresh vegetables, fruits, eggs, honey, cheese and more. Market is held on Sundays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market

Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Destin Life Center

Recreation and fitness activities at Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, are from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays. From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday visit the Soul Café for lunch. Call ahead for dine in or pick up. For information, call the DLC at 837-2021. Only recreation right now is Pickle Ball. Please call the Connection Desk for the current calendar at 837-2021.

Destin Community Center

All activities are at the Destin Community Center, unless noted. Call 654-5184 or email recreation@cityofdestin.comfor information and to register. Persons with disabilities who require assistance are asked to notify the center 48 hours in advance.

‒ Aerobics: Classes from 9-10 a.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays beginning Dec. 3. Bring water and a towel. Cost is $3 per session.

‒ Capoeria: Class in the Brazilian martial art that combines the elements of dance, acrobatics and music will be held Thursdays at 7 p.m. for all ages.

‒ Chair Yoga: Classes from 10-11 a.m. Thursdays. Fee is $4/class and is open to everyone.

‒ Dance Exercise: Class will be held from 7-8 p.m. every Monday and Thursday for men and women of all ages and incorporates modern dance styles, yoga, and Tai Chi movements. Fee is $3/session non-residents and $2/session residents.

‒ Destin Senior Chair Exercise 50+ years: Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10-10:45 a.m. consists of performing light exercises to help improve balance, flexibility, strength, and circulation. Free/residents.

‒ Destin Senior Membership: Join the Destin Seniors to enjoy multiple festivities including the senior lunch bunch, potluck, casino trips, cruises, bingo, chair exercise, knitting, scrabble, and Mexican dominoes. Members must be a Destin resident.

‒ Game Room: Open to children age 10 and older from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays.

• Gentle Yoga: A class will be held Thursdays from 12-1 p.m. This class is recommended for beginner exercisers and/or active older adults. Bring a mat and towel.

• Line Dancing: Class will be held Thursdays with beginner lessons at 12:30 p.m. Open dance is 1:15-1:45 p.m. Intermediate lessons are at 1:45 p.m. Class us $6.

• Pickleball: Play from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Mondays; 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Wednesdays;and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Fridays. Fee is $3/non-residents and $2/residents. Racquets and balls are available, bring gym shoes.

‒ Senior Book Club: The Destin Senior Members meet at 10 a.m. the 2nd Wednesday of the month at the Destin Library, 150 Sibert Ave.

‒ Senior Drop-In Hours: The Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive, offers senior drop-in hours from 9 a.m. to noon every Tuesday and Thursday for Seniors (50 years and older) to meet and enjoy each other’s company, participate in games such as Mexican Train Dominoes, Scrabble, cards, etc.

‒ Senior Knitting: Sessions and lessons for beginners and all skill levels from 1-2:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Destin Senior Center at Buck Destin Park, 724 Legion Drive. No registration required.

‒ Senior Walking Club: The Destin Senior Members walk around the Destin Community Center’s gymnasium from 8-9 a.m. Monday-Friday. All of the miles that you walk will be added to the “team map” as we travel from one region to the next.

‒ Table Tennis: Play from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Paddles and balls provided. Fee is $2/resident and $3/non-resident.

‒ Zumba Gold: Classes from 11 a.m. to noon every Thursday. Fee is $6/session.

• Zumba Gold Toning: Classes, a full body workout combining light weight strength conditioning with spicy rhythms will be held on Mondays from 11 a.m. to noon. Fee is $6/session.

Betterment Alliance

The Main Street Betterment Alliance meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays at the American Legion, 311 Main Street. Call 837-3818.

Destin Business Builders

Destin Business Builders Networking group meets from 7:15-8:45 a.m. every Wednesday at the Destin United Methodist Life Center. Call 651-1300 ext. 13.

Food Buying Club

A small group interested in eating healthy and purchasing smart meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at 125 Scottsdale Court in Mary Esther. On the second Tuesday, the group meets at Fountain Square in downtown Fort Walton Beach for the Growing Local film series. Call 863-4040.