DESTIN — A traffic stop Sunday led to the arrests of all four vehicle occupants on charges ranging from trafficking in methamphetamine to possession of drug paraphernalia.

An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputy checked the license plate on a gold Buick and learned that the tag belonged to a red Honda SUV, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Office.

When the deputy made the traffic stop, it turned out the driver of the car — 24-year old Chelsea Cory of Fort Walton Beach — was convicted last February of driving with a suspended license or revoked. Cory gave the deputy permission to search her backpack.

Inside the backpack, the deputy found a scale and syringes that tested positive for meth, the release said. Under the driver’s seat was also a package with smaller bags of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Cory is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of meth, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended license, and possession of drug paraphernalia, the release said.

Deputies said a tan pouch found near 29-year old Jason Polgar of Fort Walton Beach contained 7 grams of heroin and also Alprazolam. He is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of heroin, trafficking in heroin, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Dale Mosby, 38, of Shalimar, is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A 22-year-old passenger from Navarre is charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.