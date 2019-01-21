Northwest Florida State College and the Mattie Kelly Arts Center will have two new exhibitions in the Mattie Kelly Arts Center Galleries — Len Davis: A Thousand Words and Salvador Dalí: Surreal Visions of Eternity. The exhibitions will run through March 1.

Straight from the Galleries' Permanent Collection and into the McIlroy Gallery comes Surreal Visions of Eternity, an exhibition featuring the Divine Comedy series by Salvador Dalí. Additionally, guest artist Len Davis will be displaying a collection of work, A Thousand Words, within the Holzhauer Gallery.

Surreal Visions of Eternity is Dali's illustrated, surrealist interpretation of the literary work by Dante Alighieri.

Davis’ A Thousand Words series explores the complicated interplay between the figurative and the literal. The series consists of 100 8-inch-by-5-inch collages combining drawings of faces, text and newsprint pages. With this series, Davis is illustrating the differences in understanding we derive from reading facial expressions and reading text. The text and the facial expressions work together to build a mental image in viewers, ultimately proving the old adage that a picture is worth a thousand words.

The galleries are open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 90 minutes prior to most Mainstage and Sprint Theater productions. The Mattie Kelly Arts Center Galleries are always free and open to the public.