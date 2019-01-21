TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE — Information from the National Weather Service Tallahassee office has classified the brief but powerful wind event on Tyndall Air Force Base Saturday night as an EF-1 tornado.

With 90 mph winds, the funnel was about 50 yards wide and tore a path a little short of a mile long through the southeastern portion of the base during its minute-long life, flipping dumpsters, moving cars, breaking windows and tearing portions of a new roof off the barracks. This comes a little short of 100 days after the base was catastrophically damaged by Hurricane Michael.

By comparison, if Hurricane Michael were subjected to the same scale, as it stands the storm would have been the equivalent of an EF-3 tornado, which spans 135 mph to 165 mph.

325th Fighter Wing Commander Col. Brian Laidlaw said, “The new damage will not impact ongoing missions on the base” and a base spokesperson said the event will not have any “credible effect” on the base.