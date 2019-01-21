The Northwest Florida Symphony Orchestra Piano Recital Series, made possible by the Guy and Judy-Ann Zoghby Family Fund, presents pianist Dzmitry Ulasiuk at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16 in Tyler Recital Hall at Mattie Kelly Arts Center in Niceville. Tickets are $20/adult s and $10/18 and under. They can be purchased at purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase.

Ulasiuk is a splendid pianist, emerging on the American scene after winning over audiences in Europe with his ferocious technical skills yet quietly refined ability to coax every detail, every note, every lyrical phrase out of the keyboard. He has amazed audiences since 1998, performing solo recitals in Ukraine, Russia, Poland, Germany, Lithuania, Belarus, Estonia, and Croatia as well as in China, Japan, Spain, Costa Rica and the United States. Ulasiuk is known for his electrifying performances, prodigious technique, evocative interpretations, and musical panache.

Ulasiuk was raised in an environment of classical music performance in Minsk, Belarus. Within one year of professional studies at the State Academy of Music, he made his solo debut with an all-Chopin program in his hometown. A year later, he appeared internationally in the Beethoven Festival in Bonn, Germany, performing Beethoven’s "Symphony No. 7" as arranged for piano solo by Franz Liszt.

Ulasiuk is known for his exquisite interpretations and performances of Liszt, Chopin, and Scriabin. His recordings have been broadcast on Belorussian, Croatian and Polish radio and television, and on NPR in the United States. He just recorded a new CD of Prokofiev and Rachmaninoff works that will be released by Centaur Records on April 5.

After winning the Svetislav Stancic International Piano Competition in 2007, Ulasiuk toured Croatia giving solo recitals and performing with orchestras such as the Croatian Radio-Television Symphony Orchestra, Zagreb Philharmonic Orchestra, and CNT Split Orchestra. Other highlighted performances include concerts with the National Odessa Philharmonic, the Arthur Rubinstein Symphony, Belarusian Philharmonic Orchestra, “Classic-Avantegard” Chamber Orchestra, and the Meadows Symphony in Dallas in addition to solo performances in the Shanghai Oriental Art Center in China, Saint-Petersburg Philharmonic Hall in Russia, Warsaw Philharmonic Hall in Poland, and Lisinski Concert Hall in Croatia, among others.

A winner or laureate of multiple international piano competitions, Ulasiuk has experienced considerable success, including the aforementioned First Prize in the Svetislav Stancic International Piano Competition in 2007; Grand Prize Winner, 2017 25th Fryderyck Chopin International Piano Competition, Corpus Christi, Texas; 2018 Grand Winner (from a field of nearly 2,000 applicants from 88 countries), Kaleidoscope International Music Competition, Los Angeles, California; 1st Prize, 2000 National Piano Competition, Mogilev, Belarus; 2nd Prize, 2011 Chopin International Piano Competition, Hartford, Connecticut; 2nd Place Winner, 1999 National Piano Competition “F. Chopin in Memoriam,” Grodno, Belarus; 3rd Prize, 2005 International Karol Szymanowski Piano Competition, Lodz, Poland; 4th Prize, 2009 Bremen Piano Competition, Bremen, Germany; and 5th Prize, 2003 Emil Gilels International Piano Competition, Odessa, Ukraine.

Ulasiuk has been an invited jurist for the International Keyboard Odyssiad & Festival in Fort Collins, Colorado, and for the Los Angeles International Liszt Competition. As a Clinical Guest Artist for IKOF in 2017, he performed an afternoon recital that garnered the largest audience of all daytime festival events occurring over a five-day period. He gives masterclasses, lecture-recitals and presentations to universities and professional music organizations, tailoring each one to the specific needs or desires of the audience.

Ulasiuk holds a bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees, and a concert artist’s diploma from the Belarus State Academy of Music. To entice him to come to the United States, he received the Lili Kraus Scholarship to study with Dr. Tamás Ungár in the artist diploma program at Texas Christian University. He has a performers diploma from the Meadows School of the Arts at Southern Methodist University, where he studied with Professor Joaquín Achúcarro and was named a Legacy Artist of the Joaquín Achúcarro Foundation. Ulasiuk is currently a doctoral candidate of piano performance in the studio of Dr. Pamela Mia Paul at the University of North Texas, and holds a teaching fellowship.