The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program is the premier training orchestra in Northwest Florida and consists of more than 50 students who perform throughout the school year in one of two ensembles — The Sinfonietta Strings and the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra. Sinfonia has now announce the appointment of Interim Music Director Aaron King Vaughn.

Vaughn will lead both the Sinfonietta Strings and full youth orchestra during the spring semester. Before completing his masters of music in orchestral conducting from Florida State University this spring, Vaughn was director of orchestras at Manatee High School in Bradenton, Florida. He specializes in string pedagogy and is a member of the American String Teachers Association and the Florida Music Educators Association.

Sinfonietta String’s membership is now open to developing string players with at least two years of lessons or recommendations from their music teachers. Sinfonietta Strings is a training program to prepare the musicians to move up to the full orchestra. Weekly rehearsals began Jan. 20 in the band room of Choctawhatchee High School on Racetrack Road in Fort Walton Beach.

The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra is a full orchestra made up of talented young musicians ranging in age from sixth to 12th grades. Membership for the Youth Orchestra is also now open to any advanced string, woodwind, brass, and percussionists. Weekly rehearsals for the Sinfonia Youth Orchestra also began on Jan. 20.

Participation in either youth group requires a registration fee of $125 for the semester. The Sinfonietta Strings and Sinfonia Youth Orchestra joint spring concert will be May 5 at Grace Lutheran Church in Destin. The Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program is underwritten by Sinfonia Gulf Coast.

For more information about these programs or to register your student, visit www.SinfoniaGulfCoast.org/education or contact Aaron King Vaughn at 850-460-8800.