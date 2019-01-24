All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Breakfast Cooked to Order: Breakfast will be held from 7-11 a.m. Jan. 26 during the Chautauqua Assembly in the Parish Hall at St. Agatha’s Episcopal Church, 150 Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs. Cost is $7.25/adults and $4/children under 10. Take-out available. Proceeds benefit the church and its food ministry. The historic church will be open for tours.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: Birdwalk on Niceville and Valparaiso shorelines Jan. 26 with leaders Walt Spence and Lenny Fenimore on a tour in search of aquatic and upland winter residents. Meet at the Mattress Depot in the Bayou Shopping Center off John Sims Parkway in Niceville. Call 582-7064 or 863-2039 for additional information.

• Feb. 7: A powerpoint program, Birds in the Balance: The Apalachicola River Water Wars by Dr. R. Todd Engstrom, research associate, Tall Timbers Research Station, will be held at 6:30 p.m. in room 308/309 of the Student Services Building 400 at the Northwest Florida State College Niceville campus. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 907-321-3701 for more information.

• Feb. 16: Birdwalk at the Wright Landfill and Okaloosa Holding ponds with experienced birder Alan Knothe in an expedition to find ducks, waders, hawks and winter residents. Meet at Pepito’s parking lot, 1313 Lewis Turner Blvd., at 7:30 a.m. Wear closed toe shoes, a hat and possibly rain gear. Bring binoculars and/or a camera. Call 208-1780.

Fiesta in the Forest: This night will be an adult event filled with tacos, margaritas, live music, a live auction, and more from 5-8 p.m. Jan. 26 at E.O Wilson Biophilia Center in Freeport. Explore the new facilities of Camp Longleaf opening this year. Tickets are $40 at http://www.eowilsoncenter.org/copy-of-events and $50 at door.

Embroiderers' Guild: The Sand Dunes Chapter of Embroiderers' Guild of America will have a program meeting from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in the Religious Education building, Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church, 1200 Valparaiso Blvd. in Niceville. Call 496-3466.

Hurricane Relief Wine Dinner: Join winemaker Michael Fay and the team at Bijoux for a multi-course wine dinner benefiting The Sonder Project's Hurricane Michael relief efforts hosted in partnership with Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation. Event begins at 6 p.m. Jan. 28. Tickets are available at http://www.dcwaf.org/tickets.

Bible Study: Learn Bible prophecy and study the minor prophets, Hosea, Micah, Nahum, Zephaniah, and Habakkuk, at a women's Bible study at 10 a.m. Tuesdays, beginning Jan. 29, at Enclave Condominium Clubhouse, 3655 Scenic Hwy. 98 in Destin, close to Capt. Daves. Men and women will have Bible study at 6 p.m. To register or for more information, call Mary Ann Roberts at 217-8766 or email maryannrbtz@gmail.com. Study will also be available by email.

Winter Community Programs: Learn about community and neighbors at these programs at 10 a.m. Wednesdays at the Coastal Branch Library in Santa Rosa Beach. On Jan. 30, enjoy History Mystery - Miramar Beach Was Once Shoals, Florida by Destin historian Hank Klein.

• Feb. 6: Reading and Book Signing, “Poor Smart Rich, Moving from Poverty to Middle Class and Beyond,” with John Segal

• Feb. 13: Discover the “Silverlinings” in Your Everyday Life with Tolliny Rankins

• Feb. 20: Great Art Rescues by Helen Ballance

• Feb. 27: A Musical Presentation, “Living the Dream” with Dr. Cheryl Jones and Company

Girls Getaway: The 14th Annual Girls Getaway begins at 6:45 p.m. Jan. 31 in Rosemary Beach. Four-day event includes welcome reception, cooking demos, Saturday Evening Bash and more. Visit www.rbfgirlsgetaway.com for information and tickets.

ECTC ‘Dancing Lessons’: Emerald Coast Theatre Company presents “Dancing Lessons” through Feb. 3. Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. Tickets are $35/adults and $32/seniors (55 years old and up), students, and military. Purchase at emeraldcoastheatre.org/tickets or call 684-0323.

‒ March 7-10: “Bad Dates” starring Jennifer Steele

‒ March 28-April 7: “Around the World in 80 Days”

2019 Walton Area Chamber Annual Gala: The Walton Area Chamber Annual Gala will be held from 5:30-9 p.m. Feb. 1 to celebrate the successes of the past year, share our vision for the future and enjoy top-notch entertainment. The event format is a seated dinner with a networking reception and chamber awards ceremony. Tickets are available at https://waltonareachamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/22976.

Americana Music Concerts: Enjoy the music of Pierce Pettis from 6:30-8 p.m. Feb. 2 in the Lodge at Camp Helen State Park. Admission is free. The Friends of Camp Helen will accept donations, all of which will be used to benefit the park

• Feb. 16: Lis & Lon Williamson

• March 2: The Rough & Tumble

Classical Connections: Sinfonia Gulf Coast hosts the second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd., in Destin. Violinist Alexi Kenney, the 2016 recipient of the Avery Fisher Career Grant, will be featured. Guests will have the opportunity to meet Kenney at the post concert reception at The Henderson in Destin. Tickets, from $29.50-$55, can be purchased at sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Free tax preparation in Walton County

Free Federal income tax preparation is being offered Feb. 4 through April 15 for low to middle-income families and individuals, with special attention to senior citizens. This service is sponsored by the AARP Foundation and the IRS. Taxpayers need to bring last year's tax return, Social Security cards for the taxpayer(s) and all dependents, picture ID, and all tax documents received. Taxpayers who wish to itemize deductions must bring appropriate documents. Find a more detailed list at https://www.aarp.org/money/taxes/info-01-2011/important-tax-documents.html.

Walton County Coastal Branch Library

437 Greenway Trail, Santa Rosa Beach

Monday — 12:30-6 p.m.

Tuesday — 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

850-267-2809

Freeport Library

76 Highway 20W, Freeport

Thursday — 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

850-835-2040

Note: This location requires appointment sign-up in person.

DeFuniak Springs Library

3 Circle Dr., DeFuniak Springs

Thursday — 12-4:30 p.m.

850-892-3624

Lecture Series: The Master Gardener Lecture Series presents “Ins and Outs of Composting” from 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 6 at the Walton County Extension Office in DeFuniak Springs with Evan Anderson, the Walton County Agricultural Extension Agent, presenting the program on soil health and making your own compost. Fee is $5, cash or check. To register, call 892-8172892 or email haneyc@ufl.edu.

Ryanhood Concert: Folk-rock duo Ryanhood will perform at 7:30p p.m. Feb. 7 at the Seaside Repertory Theatre in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $25. For more information, visit https://www.showclix.com/event/ryanhood-live-therep-concert.

Fish Fry Fridays: Saint Rita Catholic Church hosts a fish fry from 3-7 p.m. Feb. 8 and 22 and March 8 at 137 Moll Drive in Santa Rosa Beach. Cost for complete meal including drink and dessert is $10 and children under 10 eat free. Take out orders are available. Proceeds benefit community service programs including the St Vincent DePaul Society for the poor. Call 267-2558.

Mardi Gras Parade/Festival: The Krewe de Yak’s 10th Annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival will be held Feb. 9 on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs. The Street Fair and Car Show will begin at 11 a.m., and GrasFest will be the place to be for food, fun, and family-friendly entertainment celebrating the Carnival season. The Grand Parade will roll at 3 p.m. Call 419-5977 or email krewedeyak@gmail.com.

Topsail Talks: The monthly educational discovery series presents Coastal Dune Lakes by Choctawhatchee Basin at 10 a.m. Feb. 15 at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. This program is free with regular park admission. Call 267-8330. Registration required in advance at www.topsailparkfriends.org

‒ March 15: Shipwrecks of the Florida Panhandle by the Florida Public Archaeology NetworkValentine’s Dinner Cruises: SunQuest Cruises Solaris Valentine's dinner cruises will be held from 7-10 p.m. Feb. 14 as well as 7-10 p.m. Feb. 15 and 5-8 p.m. Feb. 16. The Solaris yacht is docked within the Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. The cost, including a three hour cruise, three-course meal and live entertainment, is $165/couple. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or 650-2519.

Gumbo Festival: The 30th Annual Sandestin Gumbo Festival begins at 5 p.m. Feb. 15 with the Seafood Boil Kick-off Party at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. From 12-4 p.m. Feb. 16, Dikki Du and the Zydeco Krewe provide music, family activities and a Gulf Coast gumbo cook-off will be featured. Sample a variety of gumbo and vote your favorite as the "People's Choice" winner and vote for your favorite Bloody Mary and help them win the title of "Best Bloody Mary at The Beach.” Purchase tickets at http://www.sandestingumbofestival.com/

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Dog Walk: Dog-Harmony hosts the second annual Hops for Hounds Dog Walk from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 16 at the Grayton Beer Company Taproom. The 2-mile walk is followed by local craft beer, live music by Robert Romans, food from Cafe Rico, a raffle and more. Tickets are $35/adult walkers and $25/child walkers, including hounds. All proceeds from the event benefit Dog-Harmony.

The Market Shops Winter Concerts: The Market Shops at the entrance to Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort presents the free 2019 Winter Concerts from 1-3 p.m. with Ron Adams on Feb. 16 on the main lawn. Bring chairs and blankets.

Love Tracks: A 5K Fun Run/Walk will be held from 7-10:30 a.m. Feb. 16 at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach. While on a paved trail through the park race participants will enjoy a beautiful view of longleaf pines, saw palmettos and a variety of other plants and animals. Those running or walking the 5K without a dog will start at 8 a.m. Race entrance fees for the 8 a.m. wave are $10/children and $25/adults. Those running or walking with a dog will start at 8:45 a.m. and entrance fees are $5/children, $10/adults, $15/adults with a dog and $5 for each additional dog. Post-race celebration will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and includes food, music and door prizes. Advanced online registration is available until Feb. 13 at www.topsailparkfriends.org. Limited race day registration will be available on a first come first serve basis between 7-8:40 a.m.

Annual David Seering Concert

The David Seering Benefit Concert for Children in Crisis will be held at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at Village Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tickets are $25 and can be purchased at snowbird meetings, https://davidseering.brownpapertickets.com/ or 864-4242.

Moonlight Paddle: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach hosts a Moonlight Paddle from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and March 20. Experience Campbell Lake on a Ranger guided paddling tour. Participants must be experienced canoers/kayakers over 12 years old. Program is $40/person and includes watercraft rental, PFD, paddle, park admission fee, glow sticks, tram ride to Campbell Lake and a donation to the Friends of Topsail Hill Preserve State Park.

Blood Drive: The OneBlood Big Red Bus will be at The Market Shops, 9375 Emerald Coast Parkway in Miramar Beach, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 22.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at the Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Baytowne On Ice: Dust off those skates and get in the winter spirit at The Village of Baytowne Wharf’s Baytowne on Ice. Ice rink is open Oct. 27 through Feb. 2. Hours vary daily.

30A Brew Tours: Gulf Coast Go provides South Walton’s only beer tour. The 30A Brew Tour will now make three stops over three hours at Grayton Beer Tap Room, Idyll Hounds Tap Room, and Grayton Beer Brewpub, beginning at 1:45 p.m. every Saturday at the public parking on 283 South in Grayton Beach. The cost of the tour is $55 at https://gulfcoastgofl.com/30abrewtours.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.