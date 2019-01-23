DESTIN — City officials plan to meet Friday with representatives from the United States Department of Agriculture-Wildlife Services program to determine the next steps to dealing with the coyote problem.

During the past couple months, Destin officials have received numerous phone calls from residents whose domestic animals were attacked by coyotes.

Part of Friday's meeting will include a visit to heavily wooded areas and other parts of Destin where the wild canines have been spotted recently.

Officials from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission also have committed to educating residents on issues such as preventing coyotes from getting onto residential properties. The FWC soon could provide educational classes at the Destin Community Center or another location, City Manager Lance Johnson told the City Council on Tuesday.

That’s when the council agreed to move forward with the dual approach to deal with coyotes, which have a knack for adapting to urban and suburban areas.

Johnson said staff from the USDA-Wildlife Services program contracts with Okaloosa County to provide a wildlife management plan for Destin Executive Airport and has experience dealing with coyotes.

City spokeswoman Catherine Card on Wednesday said the staff should have more details about the FWC’s classes after Friday’s meeting/site visit.

At the City Council session, Mayor Gary Jarvis said one of the best ways to deter coyotes from visiting residential properties is to not leave pet food outside.

In other business, the council:

• Adopted an ordinance that limits the number of occupants of each short-term rental home in the city to two people per bedroom, plus an additional four people. The ordinance includes a grandfathering process as well as an exemption for prospective tenants with pre-existing agreements as of Tuesday’s effective date of the ordinance.

• Directed the staff to draft an ordinance that would require the collection of parking fees on private lots at the exit rather than the entrance.