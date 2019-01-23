TALLAHASSEE – The Florida Lottery is launching launch the new draw game JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY with ComboTM on Jan. 30. The game will replace LUCKY MONEY™, which ends Jan. 29.

JACKPOT TRIPLE PLAY is unique in that for $1 players get a triple chance to win the jackpot, as each ticket has three sets of numbers to match with the winning numbers drawn. Also, the game’s jackpot rolls over and down to make bigger prizes, according to a press release from the lottery.

Jackpots start at $500,000 and can roll over to reach $2 million before rolling down to increase the lower-prize levels in each drawing until the jackpot is won. Players win by matching three or more numbers from the same set to the winning numbers drawn. Players can get an extra chance to win by combining all matches on the ticket by adding Combo for $1 more.

The new game's tickets go on sale Jan. 30. Drawings will be held Tuesday and Friday nights at 11:15 p.m., eastern time, with the first drawing being held on Feb. 1.