NORTHWEST FLORIDA — There is a slight to marginal risk for severe weather across the forecast area today and tonight, according to the National Weather Service.

The greatest risk for severe weather will be over the coastal counties of Alabama stretching east over parts of Northwest Florida and west over parts of southeast Mississippi. Damaging straight line winds, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible with some of the stronger storms.

A wind advisory remains in effect until 7 p.m. today. Winds are south from 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. A high rip current risk remains in effect through Thursday morning. The surf is expected to climb from 5 to 7 feet. The surf is dangerous for all levels of swimmers.

Loose light weight objects can be blown around and there will be dangerous driving conditions for high profile vehicles.