IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida recently announced their 2019 board of directors. Leading the organization as president is Amanda Gordon.

She received her law degree from the University of Florida, where she also obtained an undergraduate degree in criminology. Gordon's legal career has included work as a trial attorney for the Department of Justice, Antitrust Division, Networks and Technology Section in Washington, D.C., serving as a Special Assistant United States Attorney in the Eastern District of Virginia, and as a law clerk for the Honorable Lacey A. Collier, United States District Court for the Northern District of Florida.

Upon moving to Okaloosa County, she pursued her passion for justice with the office of the State Attorney as a special prosecutor handling violent crimes. Gordon joined IMPACT 100 NWF in 2012 and has served as a grant liaison and has chaired the Education and Environment Committees, assisting in the preservation of the natural resources of this area. She has also served on the board of directors of the Junior League of the Emerald Coast, the Bench and Bar Professionalism Committee, and Safe Connections, which provides supervised visits and exchanges for children.

The mission of IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida Inc. is to financially support nonprofit organizations in Okaloosa and Walton counties. Created in 2012, IMPACT 100 of Northwest Florida has awarded $2.2 million in grants to local nonprofit organizations including five $102,800 grants in 2018.

Others on IMPACT 100 NWF board of directors include:

Cindy McCue (vice president), Pauline Sotiri (secretary), Wendy McAdams Dorr (treasurer), Ginny Barr (founding member), Barbara Britt, Marty Broderick, Valerie Burrelle, Mary Pat Cedarleaf, Dr. Joyce Gillie Gossom, Mary Hemard, Cyndi Hyatt, Carol Merkle, Gayle Powers, Lisa Jo Spencer, Jo Stewart, Kim Sulipeck , Sandy Trammell, and Connie Yarbro.

Members are being recruited to join IMPACT 100 NWF 2019 membership base. Nonprofits need support to provide services to those in need in Okaloosa and Walton County.We welcome women 18 years or older to come to a membership event, meet the members, and learn how they can become a positive force for good in their local community.

For women between the ages of 21 to 39 who may not have the financial resources to join IMPACT 100 NWF, the group offers a NextGen Program. We give young woman an opportunity to become IMPACT 100 NWF members and engage with the community while learning the lessons of philanthropy. The program aims to empower these women to be ambassadors for a generation that is dedicated to giving and serving in Okaloosa and Walton counties.

NextGen members will receive a scholarship of $500 to be used in the first year of membership to help pay the $1,000 membership donation, followed by a scholarship of $250 to be used in the second year of membership. To apply for a NextGen scholarship, visit www.impactnwf.org/nextgen-program/

Upcoming membership events include:

Shalimar, Saturday, Jan. 26, 3-5 p.m. at The Twisted Grape

Sandestin, Sunday, Feb. 24, 2-3:30 p.m. at Sun Quest Cruise

Niceville, Thursday, March 7, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Boathouse Landing

Fort Walton Beach, Thursday, March 14, 5:30-7 p.m. at The Emerald Coast Science Center

Niceville, Thursday, March 28, 5:30-7 p.m. at 3rd Planet Brewing

Destin, Tuesday, April 9, 5:30-7 p.m. at Dewey Destins on the Harbor

Destin, Tuesday, April 16, 5:30-7 p.m. at Ruth’s Chris Steak House

Seagrove Beach, Tuesday, April 30, 5:30-7 p.m. at Surfing Deer

For additional events and information, visit www.impactnwf.org and select 2019 Membership Events. Events are also posted on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ImpactNWF/