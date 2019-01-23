The Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) recently announced Carmen Konert was named to fill their new position of donor relations manager.

This role exists to retain key contributors and supporters, as well as to grow new donors through relationships, education and awareness of the non-profit organization’s mission and actions. The goal is to build a network where new and existing key contributors and supporters feel like partners to both maintain and expand the mission’s objectives and to make a difference in many children’s lives along the Emerald Coast.

With 18 years of executive experience as a strategic resource business leader and management trainer, Konert’s previous position was at United Networks of America. Here, she implemented a customer relations and expansion development program that boosted card utilization by more than 400 percent for one of the largest providers of value-added managed care products and services in the United States. A consistent, national top producer, she received the Top Performance, Leadership Impact, and Circle of Excellence Awards. But, the South Walton resident is even more proud of her domestic and international missionary work with her 9-year old son in spreading hope to others.

“We are eager to have Carmen apply her high standards of excellence and her ability to connect with people to her work here at our Centers," said Julie Hurst-Porterfield, ECCAC’s CEO. "Her out-going personality and professional expertise will be such an asset to ECCAC.”

For further information, visit www.eccac.org. If abuse is suspected, call the anonymous Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.