FREEPORT — A woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after she allegedly housed an inmate who escaped from the Walton County Jail work detail.

Logan Hamilton, 28, allowed Joshua Handley to stay in a shed outside her parent's home where she lived, according to her arrest report from the Sheriff's Office.

Handley arrived at Hamilton's shed almost two hours before he was found and arrested. Hamilton did not tell law officers that Handley was there. Hamilton made Handley a barbecue sandwich on a Styrofoam plate and reached out to people on social media trying to find Handley's dog while he was at her home, the report said.

After locating Handley in Hamilton's shed, Walton County sheriff's deputies searched the home and found a container with methamphetamine, according to the report. Hamilton said the container belonged to her, but she wasn't aware the meth was inside, the report said.

Hamilton was arrested and charged with aiding an escaped prisoner and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

He was unable to finish the sandwich before being apprehended.