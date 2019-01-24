Walt Disney World is the wonderland of all things magical, but let’s be real -- you might want to relax a bit after walking endless miles of majestic ground. Enter Disney’s alcoholic push pops.
Most die-hard Disney fans will know there’s dozens of boozy treats onsite but there’s a new, sweet treat in town. It reigns supreme and has more alcohol than a glass of wine. You’re welcome.
You can snag a Buzz Pop Cocktail at the Paddlefish Restaurant in Disney Springs, the Insider reports.
The feel-good, fruity pops are offered in eight flavors like mango passionfruit, Moscow mule, and blueberry pomegranate, according to People.
The best part? They’re all under 100-calories each.
