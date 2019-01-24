Recently named “Best Group/Duo” by the International Acoustic Music Awards, Ryanhood will perform in Santa Rosa Beach at the Seaside Repertory Theatre on Feb. 7.

Ryanhood got their first break more than a decade ago as street performers at Boston’s Quincy Market. It was there that they were spotted by a college booking agent and thrust into the college touring scene, where Campus Activities Magazine would name them “one of the most requested acts by college buyers all across the country.”

They’ve since gone on to perform more than 1,000 shows in 45 U.S. states over the past decade and have shared stages with Jason Mraz, Matt Nathanson, Train, and many more. Cameron Hood’s rich and folksy lead vocals, Ryan Green’s explosive guitar and mandolin riffs, and their airtight vocal harmonies prompted the Arizona Daily Star to call them “a match made in radio heaven.”

They were recently named the “Discovery of the Year” by John Platt at WFUV New York City, and were profiled in Acoustic Guitar Magazine this past September. Their seventh and most recent release, "Early Best," is a carefully curated collection of songs from the band's early years. They currently reside in their hometown of Tucson, Arizona, where they have won more than a dozen Tucson Music Awards, including “Best Folk Band” and “Best Rock Band."

Ryanhood will perform at The REP Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7. Tickets are $25. For more information visit www.showclix.com/event/ryanhood-live-therep-concert.