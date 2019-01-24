NAVARRE — Santa Rosa Superintendent of Schools Tim Wyrosdick, Santa Rosa School Board Members, and members of the Santa Rosa Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Selection Committee announced Caroline Buechner as the Santa Rosa Teacher of the Year 2020 during a surprise visit to her classroom this morning. Buechner is choral music educator at Navarre High School.

Buechner is Santa Rosa’s nominee for the Florida Department of Education’s Teacher of the Year 2020. The Florida Teacher of the Year will be selected in May and serve as Florida’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year to be announced in January 2020.

Caroline Buechner, Teacher of the Year nominees, and all Santa Rosa educators will be honored at Santa Rosa’s Golden Apple Celebration on March 1. For more information, visit www.SantaRosaEducationFoundation.org.