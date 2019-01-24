Each year since 2003, on the Saturday before Valentine’s Day, the United Methodist Women host a Chocolat’ Fare in the Destin Life Center at Destin United Methodist Church on Beach Street. This year, the 16th annual event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 9.

Chocolates of all kinds will be sold, including triffle, cakes, pies, cookies, various desserts — anything you want. A chocolate fountain with fruit is always a focal point.

This year the Soul Café area will be decorated as a tea room setting. Coffee and tea will be sold so guests can enjoy a morning delight.

The United Methodist Women is known for their silver jewelry, and it will be on sale at the Chocolat’ Fare. These talented ladies have been making jewelry for many years and donating the money to missions. This year some of their donations have been used already to help the families affected by Hurricane Michael.

United Methodist Women helps sponsor children both locally and internationally. They also donate funds to help single mothers and their children.

One of the women’s projects is making chemo bags for people with cancer. The patients take the bags with them to their treatments to help entertain them during the visit. The bag is filled with snacks, books, cards, lotion, etc. They have made them for children and adults.