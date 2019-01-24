A 46-year-old woman was shot and robbed late Monday behind a gas station after she said she was offered $5 and Pringles potato chips in exchange for a sex act, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers were called to the Shell station on Lem Turner Road and Edgewood Avenue West about 10:30 p.m. The first officer on scene found the victim lying on the ground in front of the store with a bullet wound to a shoulder, police said. Officers followed a blood trail to the back of the store.

The woman said after she performed the sexual favor, the man demanded his money back and shot her before running away, police said. Investigators said they were looking for surveillance camera video in an attempt to identify the gunman.