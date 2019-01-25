I’m taking a break from the controversial topics this week to write about something I, and I believe most women, feel very passionate about. It’s something that doesn’t seem to be talked about much, but that needs to be discussed. Petitions need to be signed, marches need to be held and Facebook posts need to be made about this issue. Because ladies, if we don’t stand up for what we believe in, change will never happen.

The issue I feel so strongly about deals with how thin and short female shirts are these days. You laugh, but all the women out there who have come across a cute shirt on the clearance rack, only to pull it out and realize it’s a crop top or that you can see right through it, know my pain.

For once, I would like to be able to go shopping at my favorite stores and be able to find shirts that didn’t require me to wear a layer or two underneath.

This is Florida. During the summer, your clothes already stick to you. The last thing I want is to have to wear multiple shirts that I will inevitably sweat through. To all you men out there who are rolling your eyes because you’re used to wearing an undershirt underneath your button-ups, this is not the same thing. Honestly, I don’t think that half the guys my age realize a undershirt is needed underneath a button-up, but I digress.

The point is, I don’t want to spend money on a shirt that looks as see through as mosquito netting. I’m a frugal person as it is and I rarely spend more than $20 on a single piece of clothing, but it’s become more and more common to find flimsy, see-through shirts on the clearance rack as opposed to real shirts.

And don’t get me started on crop tops. While they look great on the 5% of women who are fit and lean, the other 95% of us want the rest of our shirts back. If a store is going to sell half of a shirt, I strongly believe it should be half the price of a regular shirt. Instead, they’re sometimes more expensive. And crop sweaters really baffle me. If I’m going to wear a sweater, it’s because I want my entire body to be warm. Maybe there are some girls out there who contain a superpower that enables their stomach to stay warm when uncovered but I am not one of those girls.

I might have worn these styles in high school or when I go to the beach, but for my every day attire, it’s just not appropriate or comfortable anymore. This is definitely a first-world problem, but it is a big problem. Ladies, it’s time to write the companies and get our shirts back.

Sheri Kotzum is a reporter for The Destin Log. She can be reached at skotzum@thedestinlog.com or 315-4353.