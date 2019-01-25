Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to pgriffin@thedestinlog.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible.

Snowbird Bible Study

Grace Lutheran Church will host a Snowbird Bible Study at the church, 4325 Commons Drive West in Destin, at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and continue through March 13. For more information, call 654-1679.

Bible Study

The Faith Assembly Church, 306 S. Geronimo Street in Miramar Beach, will host an ongoing men’s Bible Study at 6:30 p.m. every Wednesday. Come explore the wisdom of the Bible and join a friendly discussion group. Pastor David Butler will lead.

Great Night of Methodist Singing

Eight United Methodist Church choirs join forces for an annual event celebrating God’s story of creation, reconciliation, and life in his grace. Admission is free for Great Night of Methodist Singing at 6 p.m. Jan. 27 at Mattie Kelly Arts Center at Northwest Florida State College in Niceville.

Bible Study

Learn Bible prophecy and study the minor prophets, Hosea, Micah, Nahum, Zephaniah, and Habakkuk, at a women's Bible study at 10 a.m. Tuesdays. Classes begin Jan. 29 and will take place at Enclave Condominium Clubhouse, 3655 Scenic Hwy. 98 in Destin close to Capt. Dave's. Men and women will have Bible study at 6 p.m. To register or for more information, call Mary Ann Roberts at 217-8766 or email maryannrbtz@gmail.com. Study will also be available by email.

Steven Curtis Chapman: SOLO Tour

In a career that has spanned 30 years, Steven Curtis Chapman is the most awarded artist in Christian music history. He brings his SOLO Tour to Village Baptist Church in Destin at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 9. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets, $23.40 to $75, will be sold at www.ticketfly.com or at the church office. Call 837-8107.

Caregiver Support Group

Grace Lutheran Church is sponsoring a Christian support group that offers prayer, networking, education, resources, and Gospel support for anyone in a caregiving role. Bring a friend on the first and third Sundays at noon in the Administrative Conference Room, 4325 Commons Drive in Destin. Call 654-1679 for more information.

The Flying Pig

Need a little pick me up over the mid-week hump? Grab your favorite specialty coffee or spice up your lunch routine with a savory Tex-Mex lunch box. The Flying Pig at Shoreline Church, 140 Palmetto Street in Destin, is now serving breakfast and lunch Sundays through Thursdays. Café hours are 7:30-11 a.m. for breakfast and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for lunch.

Food Pantry

The Anchor Church, 101 First St. SE in Fort Walton Beach, has a food pantry serving the public from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. People 18 and over are allowed one visit per month. A valid ID is required.

Radio Show

The live weekly radio show "Life Issues Real Answers," hosted by Rev. Dee Chernicky, Valerie Peterson and Pastor John Skiles, airs from 11-11:30 a.m. Fridays on WPSM on 91.1 FM at 34 Harbor Blvd. Suite 206 in Destin.

Celebrate Recovery

Overcome hurts, habits and hang-ups every Monday night at the Destin Life Center on Beach Drive. Optional $5 dinner is at 6 p.m.; worship, 6:45 p.m.; share groups, 7:45; and a dessert fellowship at 8:30. Free childcare is available for birth through fifth grade. Call 837-2021 ext. 26 or email CR@destinumc.org.