There’s good news for Florida motorists, and some bad news.

First the bad.

The Sunshine State still ranked as the nation’s deadliest state for pedestrians, with eight out of the 10 most-dangerous metro areas for pedestrians to be found in Florida. That is according to the National Complete Streets Coalition, a program of Smart Growth America, AARP and other organizations.

The report ranked Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford as the most-dangerous metro area in the nation for pedestrians, with Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormond Beach next, followed by Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville. Jacksonville was the sixth most-dangerous metro area with 419 pedestrian deaths from 2008 to 2017, the report said.

North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton and Lakeland-Winter Haven ranked fourth and fifth respectively, while Cape Coral-Fort Myers was eighth, Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater ninth and Miami-Fort Lauderdale-West Palm Beach 14th in the study.

The report confirms what AARP state director Jeff Johnson said his office has known for years.

“Florida is the deadliest state in America to simply walk,” he said.

“Older Floridians are especially at risk,” he said. “If there is any good news for Floridians here, it is that at the state and many local levels, elected leaders and public agencies already have begun to take steps in response.”

Johnson said some of those steps included Florida cities like Orlando recently adopting a “Vision Zero” goal of eliminating pedestrian and bicycle fatalities. The Florida Department of Transportation is working with cities, counties, advocates and community organizations to make Florida safer for pedestrians and bicyclists. A growing number of Florida communities have joined AARP to work on policies that make streets and highways safer.

The coalition report is available at smartgrowthamerica.org/dangerous-by-design.

As far as good news for Florida, it’s gas prices, as in they haven’t gone up this week, according to AAA.

Prices are holding steady after rising about 11 cents per gallon the week before, with drivers now paying an average $2.23 per gallon for regular unleaded, AAA said. That’s 59 cents less than what drivers paid in October and 69 cents less than Memorial Day when prices reached their 2018 peak. Jacksonville’s gas prices aren’t the best or worst. The most expensive gas price averages are Panama City ($2.40), West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.35) and Miami ($2.31), AAA said. The cheapest: Pensacola ($2.16), Punta Gorda ($2.18) and Melbourne-Titusville ($2.18).

Spokesman Mark Jenkins said rising gas prices are not uncommon during January. But while oil and gasoline futures were falling due to global demand concerns recently, alleviating some upward pump prices for now, AAA expects gas prices to spring higher in the coming months to peak around $2.75 by Memorial Day. For access to gas prices now, go to GasPrices.AAA.com