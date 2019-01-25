Al and Missy Terry of Santa Rosa Beach have been in Kenya since 2013. That outreach, Destiny Worship Center Kenya, is now Hakima Ministries, which also includes their son Nathan.

Missy said in an email, "Would anyone's small group be interested in collecting supplies to send to Kenya? We have a group coming in March who can bring some things. If you have jewelry you aren't wearing or is broken that you'd like to donate, please let me know. We can use the beads for spoons and the other pieces for other projects."

She also needs ribbon, rick rack, buttons, etc., for sewing and crafts, and other craft supplies like stickers, scrapbooking paper, etc.

You can contact the ministry at Nathan@hakimaministries.org.

Visit Missy Terry or Hakima Ministries pages on Facebook for information and photos of the people in Kenya.