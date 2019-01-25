MANATEE COUNTY — Two people who became lost while riding horses were rescued last week with the help of an aerial drone, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office reports.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 46-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl were lost for more than four hours Jan. 19 while riding horses in the Edward W. Chance Reserve.

The Sheriff’s Office Unmanned Aircraft Systems team responded and had to work quickly because sunset was approaching. The riders were found using the drone, and the aerial vehicle led deputies to the pair.

The riders followed the deputies to safety. Video provided by the Sheriff’s Office shows the deputies and women riding into the sunset.