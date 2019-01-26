LAKE PLACID — A high-speed chase in Highlands County ended with the arrest of two Polk County men accused of driving a stolen white Audi SUV and fleeing a burglary in progress at Bean Armory in Lake Placid.

Talique McKenzie, 20, of Auburndale, and Hayden Middleton, 17, of Winter Haven, were arrested on a variety of charges between the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Placid Police Department. They also can expect to talk with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the HCSO said in a Friday morning Facebook post.

Lake Placid Police responded to the call around 2:10 a.m. Friday, and as they arrived on the scene they said they saw the SUV fleeing the area and tried to pull over the vehicle.

Deputies spotted it going north on U.S. 27 near Tomoka Boulevard and then realized it was stolen from Polk County.

The SUV fled through a residential area, driving through several yards before heading back to U.S. 27, with speeds reaching over 110 miles per hour, according to the HCSO.

When the SUV finally stopped, the two suspects allegedly bailed out and fled on foot.

K-9 officers responded and found both McKenzie and Middleton hiding under a dock in Lake June.

Police say two backpacks filled with guns were found in a trash can in front of a nearby home. Additionally, guns were recovered from the vehicle. In all, 27 firearms — both handguns and rifles — that were stolen from Bean Armory were recovered, the HCSO said.