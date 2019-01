EGLIN AFB — The 96th Test Wing is scheduled to conduct testing on the Eglin Air Force Base range complex that will require the closure of state roads 85 and 123 for an hour Tuesday.

Testing is scheduled from 6:30-7:30 p.m. If the mission is postponed, backup testing is scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday from 6:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information and updates on road closures visit www.eglin.af.mil.