BRISTOL, Tenn. — Love hurts. Just ask Jeff Crawford.

In the nearly seven years since his brother, Rob, died in a hit-and-run accident on Okaloosa Island, Jeff Crawford has seen his marriage deteriorate, lost his license to a DUI conviction, and has stood by as relationships with family and friends wither and are gone.

"My life is a disaster," he says. "I've lost really just about all my friends."

"I was so close with my brother," Jeff said. After Rob's death, Jeff admits, "I just withdrew so much that people have a hard time dealing with me."

Rob Crawford died early on the morning of April 8, 2012, at the age of 63, on his way to an Easter sunrise service on Okaloosa Island. He was on his bicycle, and was struck from behind by 29-year-old Rhea Reynolds of Niceville.

Reynolds didn't stop, but parts of her vehicle found at the scene, and tips to CrimeStoppers, led police to her just a few days later. A little more than two years after the hit-and-run, Reynolds was sentenced to 20 years in prison for leaving the scene of an accident involving a death. She's been at Lowell Correctional Institution in Ocala since Sept. 17, 2013, and currently is scheduled for release on Dec. 28, 2031.

At one time, Jeff might not have missed his brother with the self-destructive urgency he does today, an urgency that recently sent him pursuing the quixotic idea that redeeming the woman who hit his brother would, somehow, redeem his brother's death, and maybe, just maybe, ease his own pain.

Looking back at growing up with Rob at their boyhood home in Michigan, Jeff remembers enjoying a typical brotherly relationship, roughhousing in the backyard and doing all the other things that brothers do.

But then came the Vietnam War. At 19, Rob joined the Marines, eventually becoming a young lieutenant. Jeff particularly remembers the day his brother left for the war.

"We were not a hugging family," he said, so he was surprised when his father told him to hug his brother before he boarded the airplane that started his journey into war.

"Go hug your brother,'" Jeff recalls his father saying. "It's the last time you're going to see him."

As it turned out, Rob did make it home from the war, but an injury left him with hearing difficulties that would plague him for the rest of his life.

And in a way, the war also was at the heart of injuries the two brothers would share as they began drifting apart.

While Rob was in Vietnam, Jeff — seven years his brother's junior — got involved with the anti-war movement, carrying signs in various marches and rallies as a young teenager.

"I started doing some foolish things," Jeff said. He's not even sure now how committed he was, really, to the anti-war movement.

"I just think it was a real popular thing at the time with young people," he said. "And also, there were a lot of girls at the time who liked guys who liked that (anti-war activism)."

Nonetheless, when Rob came home, Jeff said, "I thought we'd pick up where it left off. And it wasn't that way at all."

On the very day Rob got back home from Vietnam, the brothers were, as in their younger days, wrestling in the backyard. In a searing instant, though, the roughhousing became something else, dark and angry.

"We got a little more rough than we had been," Jeff remembered. "I rolled over and I put him down. I put my forearm on his neck, and he went wild on me. He broke my nose. He hit me about five or six times, and he broke my nose. ... I think he was as surprised as I was."

After that, the brothers "went through a really long period of time where we didn't really talk to each other," Jeff said.

In fact, it was the early 1990s — nearly 20 years later — before the Crawford brothers would reconcile, after Jeff suffered a mild stroke and had to move in with his father in Tennessee.

His father's house was old, and Rob, by then married — for a second time — and living in North Carolina, came to Tennessee to help give it a fresh coat of paint.

"I decided I'd paint one side, and my brother was painting the other side," Jeff explained. Before long, Rob's wife was walking around the house, a sternly quizzical look on her face.

"She said, 'What the hell?'," Jeff remembered. "You guys haven't seen each other for 15 years."

"She just wouldn't stand for it. I don't know who she grabbed, but she grabbed one of us by the arm and said, 'This has to end today.'"

In the ensuing months, Rob would visit Jeff in Tennessee, and the brothers grew closer.

"Things got better and better, and the friendship just started to blossom," Jeff said. "It quit being hard. It started being fun."

As part of nurturing their bond, the brothers decided not to talk about their estrangement.

And then came the accident that claimed Rob's life, and the trial that sent Rhea Reynolds to jail.

"I remember I wanted that woman to suffer. but I also remember at the sentencing that I said, 'My brother would not want what I wanted.'"

Jeff can't say exactly why he thinks his brother wouldn't have wanted Reynolds to spend a long stretch of time in prison, other than to say, "I know my brother better than anybody."

So, whether to exorcise his own demons, or to honor his brother's memory, Jeff recently called local prosecutors — he can't remember who he talked to, exactly — to find out if it might be possible to revisit Reynold's sentence.

According to Assistant State's Attorney Bill Bishop, who didn't have any role in the case, but remembers it well, it's not at all likely that the sentence will ever be reduced.

Once the case left the Okaloosa County court system for the appeals court, Bishop said, the local court lost any jurisdiction over the case. Technically, Bishop said, the governor's office could offer clemency, or a pardon.

"But I don't see that happening in this case," Bishop said.

Which leaves Jeff Crawford back where he started, searching for redemption in the mourning of a brother.

"It's really just consumed me," he said. "And that's it."