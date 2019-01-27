Things are set to get festive in DeFuniak Springs following Fat Tuesday.

On Feb. 9, Krewe de Yak will host Krewe de yak GrasFest 2019, its sixth annual Mardi Gras parade and street festival on Circle Drive. The event, described by the group as "the place to be for food, fun and family-friendly entertainment," begins at 11 a.m. with a street fair and car show, followed by the Grand Parade at 3 p.m.

The group, made up of Walton County residents, formed in 2009, according to Samantha Graves, a founding member and spokeswoman. She said that after traveling to other places to celebrate Mardi Gras, Krewe de Yak decided to pioneer a yearly event in DeFuniak Springs to boost the community's spirit.

"One thing that will be unique about our festival this year is that our krewe is celebrating its 10th anniversary," said Graves. "We will be pulling out all the stops to make sure this is the best year yet, and will be paying homage to our history and spotlighting our past royalty in honor of this landmark milestone."

Following the get-together, an after party will be hosted at 4C BBQ, located at 1045 U.S. Highway 331 H, she said, and added that more than 4,000 people attended GrasFest last year.

The krewe is a registered nonprofit organization and participates in charity work across Walton County.

"Lake DeFuniak is a beautiful setting, which provides a unique backdrop for our festival," Graves said. "Surrounded by lovely Victorian-era homes, it is one of only two naturally-occurring round lakes in the world."

For more information on the group, visit www.krewedeyak.org.