Okaloosa County School Superintendent Marcus Chambers announced Monday that he had terminated two district administrators.

Chambers confirmed he had called for the firing of Henry Kelley and Andy Johnson. Chambers will take his case for their firings to the county's School Board tonight.

Kelley, the one-time School District spokesman, had headed the School District’s Foundation. Johnson spent 30 years as an educator before Jackson promoted him to Program Director of Student Services, Discipline and Athletics.

“After careful consideration, I have made the decision to recommend the terminations of two district administrators, effective immediately. While initially I had no plans of making any immediate personnel moves, I feel compelled to do so in these instances,” the news release said. “As Superintendent, my foremost priorities are to ensure the safety of our students and re-establish the community’s confidence in the District to handle things the right way.”

The firings came on the same day the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office along with the School District announced the arrest of four educators, -- three from Silver Sands School and one from Shalimar Elementary. The Silver Sands staff members were each charged with aggravated child abuse. The Shalimar Elementary employee, a guidance counselor, was charged with failing to report child abuse.

In his news release, Chambers who replaced Mary Beth Jackson as superintendent following Jackson’s Jan. 11 suspension, said the School District “is moving in a new and different direction that will emphasize legal compliance, accountability and transparency.”

“These personnel decisions are consistent with these priorities and principles,” Chambers said in the release. “Moving forward I pledge to devote my full energy and attention in furtherance of these priorities and will endeavor to manage the District in accordance with these principles.”

Both Kelley and Johnson were discussed in grand jury reports critical of Jackson and the School District. Jurors urged the State Attorney to charge Kelley with violating the Sunshine Law and found Johnson to be evasive when called upon to testify.

“When answering questions before the grand jury, Johnson frequently answered that he could not remember. He also gave answers that were inconsistent with previous statements,” the grand jury said. “While we do not find his behavior before the grand jury criminal, we do find it concerning and worthy of note in this report.”