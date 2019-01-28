WALTON COUNTY — A Palm Beach County man was extradited to Walton County following an undercover online investigation into child sexual solicitation.

Mark Anthony Weig, 22 of West Palm Beach, used an online chat forum on Jan. 16 to contact an undercover investigator he believed was a 14-year-old, according to a press release from the Walton County Sheriff's Office. The investigator was part of the Special Victims Unit at the Walton County Sheriff's Office.

Weig, according to the press release, transmitted "harmful material" through cell phone text messages to who he believed was a juvenile female. He asked the undercover investigator to take sexual pictures and send them to him.

Weig communicated his desire for sexual acts and described violent sexual behavior, include the use of a firearm and knife. He also said he wanted to travel to Walton County to have sex.

The Sheriff's Office quickly obtained an arrest warrant because of the violent nature of Weig's messages. Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office located and arrested Weig and assisted with the collection of evidence and support for the investigation.

Weig was extradited Thursday to Walton County and faces four felony charges including two counts of transmitting harmful material to minors, using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony and using a computer to solicit a child.