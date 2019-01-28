Santa Rosa Circuit Judge Scott Duncan sentenced Cody Lee Cunningham to 20 years in prison Monday after he broke into a house and threatened the family living there with a knife.

Cunningham entered a plea of no contest to charges of burglary of a dwelling while armed with a dangerous weapon, two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and two counts of false imprisonment, according to a press release from the First Judicial Circuit State Attorney's Office.

At 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 16, 2018, Cunningham entered a residence on Cotton Road in Pace and held the family at knifepoint.

Cunningham appeared to be under the influence of methamphetamine and falsely told the victims that he was with the FBI while forcing them to allow a search of their entire home. During the incident, the father was able to arm himself and force the defendant out of the residence at which time the mother called 911.

Once outside, Cunningham attacked the father and after a brief struggle the defendant fled the property. As he fled, law enforcement arrived on scene and were able to detain Cunningham due to the road being a dead end. The victims had never met the defendant before.

The investigation and arrest were conducted by the Santa Rosa Sheriff’s Office.