PENSACOLA — The National Flight Academy will host STEM Saturday on Feb. 16 from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for 3rd- through 8th-grade students. February’s STEM Saturday topic is “Ocean Survival.”

Students will learn how to use survival equipment and strategies they will need in order to survive out at sea. This opportunity provides hands-on experience with a focused curriculum that engages local students in STEM education tenets.

Like the National Flight Academy’s other programs, STEM Saturdays are designed to address the serious concerns of declining science, technology, engineering and mathematics skills in our country. The Academy’s mission is to inspire students to pursue STEM academic and professional paths. Through the STEM Saturday program, the National Flight Academy appeals to younger elementary-aged children.

Visit http://bit.ly/2UfVTAw to register as space is limited for each session. Registration closes February 11 at 5 p.m. Registration is $30 per child and lunch is provided.