Okaloosa County Sheriff Larry Ashley is holding a news conference at 2 p.m. today in connection to the arrests of four individuals connected to the Okaloosa County school system.

The charges filed range from failure to report child abuse to aggravated child abuse.

Ashley will be joined by newly appointed School Superintendent Marcus Chambers.

Details on the investigations will be released when the news conference takes place at the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office headquarters, 50 2nd St., Shalimar.