DESTIN —A Miramar Beach man is facing several charges after crashing his Porsche into a Mercedes.

At 7:30 p.m. Sunday the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash in front of The Track Family Recreation Center. The crash involved a black Porsche and a silver Mercedes.

The driver of the Porsche, 48-year old Scott Filippi of Miramar Beach, was charged with DUI, DUI with property damage and failure to provide insurance. He also had an active warrant that was served in connection to a domestic violence injunction violation.

Filippi allegedly collided with the Mercedes, driven by a woman from Marietta, Georgia, while traveling east on Highway 98, hitting the car on the rear driver side and knocking the Mercedes off the road.

Filippi’s passenger, 42-year old Stacy Boudreau, was taken to Fort Walton Beach hospital and treated for minor injuries.