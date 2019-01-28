Sinfonia Gulf Coast, the region’s only fully professional symphony orchestra, recently announced the full lineup for its annual fundraiser Crescendo!, a cultural and culinary extravaganza slated for Feb. 15-17.

At 6 p.m. Feb. 15, Crescendo! will begin with a series of carefully curated vintner dinners hosted in elegant homes and venues throughout the Emerald Coast, which pair the talents of local and regional celebrity chefs with some of the country’s most acclaimed vineyards for a delicious evening of food and wine.

Participating vintners include Constant, Thompson 31Fifty, Blackbird Vineyards, St. Helena Winery, Oakville Ranch, Terra Valentine | Foretell, Castellucci, Silver Trident, and Crocker & Starr. Culinary maestros include top chefs from the Gulf Coast region and beyond including Tommaso Furlanetto of PRICCI Atlanta, Jack McGuckin of Bijoux Restaurant + Spirits, Luis Pous of Asia de Cuba, Gary Palm of The Henderson, Orion Cordoves of Cuveé Kitchen + Wine Bar, and Alan Baltazar of Destin Ice Market 30A.

Vintner Dinner tickets are $295 per person and include all food, wine, and gratuities.

This year’s main event is themed “Lunch en Blanc," inspired by the elegant, white-themed events created in France, and is set for 11:30 a.m. Feb. 17 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Miramar Beach. This energy-infused event experience will celebrate the cultural and culinary arts by showcasing world-class vintners, expert spirit purveyors, amazing auction items, and musical guest, Shades of Bublé, an award-winning three-man vocal trio tribute to Michael Bublé. Enjoy reserved table seating, hors-d'oeuvres, a full, seated lunch, live and silent auctions, and an all-inclusive afternoon of incredible fun.

Tickets to the main event of Crescendo! 2019 are $150 per person and include all food, wine, reserved table seating, performance and valet parking. Tables of 10 may be reserved by calling 850-460-8800.

Proceeds from Crescendo! will benefit Sinfonia and its music education programs, which include musicians/guest artists in schools, free orchestra concerts, bus transportation for students, Sinfonia Youth Orchestra program, Arts in Medicine initiative with Sacred Heart Hospital and LINK UP concerts for third through fifth graders in partnership with Carnegie Hall.

Crescendo! is made possible by the support of local businesses including the following co-presenting sponsors Dermatology Solutions | Aqua Med Spa, The Center for Cosmetic & Family Dentistry, Silver Sands Premium Outlets, Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa, Okaloosa Gas, and Visit South Walton.

Are you a “treble” maker? If so, Sinfonia Gulf Coast would love to welcome you to join its honorary committee of Crescendo! that supports the Sinfonia Gulf Coast. For a $500 contribution, Treble Maker members will receive one ticket to the Crescendo! with prime seating, their name in the spotlight on the Crescendo! Walk of Fame, name listed in the event program, recognition at the main event, invitation and recognition at the Thank You Party Spring 2019, a ticket to a LINK UP performance (March 5 at the Emerald Coast Convention Center), plus a special Treble Maker jewel pride pin.

For more information on how you can join Sinfonia’s team of volunteers, contact Elaine Tucker at 850-460-8800 or etucker@sinfoniagulfcoast.org.

Tickets for Crescendo! 2019 are now on sale. For more information or to purchase tickets for events, visit www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 850-460-8800.